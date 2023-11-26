Starting 5: Savannah DeMelo returns to Team USA, Tyran Stokes gets Kentucky offer, more

Racing Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo is scheduled to play for Team USA in two friendlies against China in December.

Racing Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo has been called up to play for Team USA ahead of its two friendlies against China in December. Racing midfielder Wang Shuang is set to play for China.

DeMelo will report to Team USA camp ahead of the exhibition games, which are scheduled for Dec. 2 (3 p.m. EST) and Dec. 5 (8 p.m. EST). This is DeMelo's third consecutive call-up since playing in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. DeMelo, 25, started two group stages and became the first player to make the World Cup roster without a previous appearance since Shannon Boxx in 2003.

Around the city: Sacred Heart ninth in season-opening ESPN national rankings

Sacred Heart's ZaKiyah Johnson, right, and her teammates are ranked ninth nationally by ESPN.

Sacred Heart's basketball team was No. 9 in ESPN's first national rankings ahead of the Valkyries' season-opening game Monday against Southwestern. Junior guard ZaKiyah Johnson earned a spot on the Naismith Girls' High School Player of the Year watch list. Johnson has Louisville among her top 12 list of schools. Johnson averaged 22.5 points and eight rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Senior teammate Reagan Bender will choose between Louisville or Western Kentucky, according to Courier Journal sports reporter Jason Frakes. Bender averaged 15.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a junior.

High school recruiting: Louisville native Tyran Stokes receives offer from Kentucky

Louisville native and 2026 five-star forward Tyran Stokes received an offer from Kentucky coach John Calipari on Monday. Stokes plays for Prolific Prep and is scheduled to play a homecoming game against Link Academy on Saturday at St. Xavier during the Derek Smith Invitational.

Stokes has a long list of offers from other Power Five programs including Louisville, Kansas, Texas, Ole Miss, UCLA, Auburn, Florida State, Alabama and Arizona State.

Performance of the week: Ben Johnson leads Bellarmine men's basketball to win over Midway

Redshirt sophomore guard Ben Johnson had 18 points (5-of-12 shooting from the field, 3 of 7 from 3-point range), three rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead the Knights to a 77-56 win over Midway on Nov. 21. The double-digit win was Bellarmine's second of the season.

Mark your calendars

Bellarmine women's basketball is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday at Evansville and at 2 p.m. EST Saturday at Wofford.

Bellarmine men's basketball is set to play at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday at Louisville and at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ball State. The Knights' next home game is scheduled at 11 a.m. EST Dec. 4 against Boyce College.

Louisville swimming is scheduled to compete at the Toyota US Open LC beginning Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Bellarmine wrestling is scheduled to compete at 6 p.m. EST Thursday at Lindenwood. The Knights also are set to wrestle at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Queens University of Charlotte.

Bellarmine and Louisville track and field are set to compete at the Commonwealth Classic, hosted at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, on Saturday. The Cards also are scheduled to compete at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, hosted by Boston College, on Saturday.

Play of the week: Louisville's Phekran Kong and Aiko Jones stonewall Georgia Tech volleyball

Louisville volleyball defeated Georgia Tech, 3-1, on Wednesday. The Cards were led defensively by senior Phekran Kong and sixth-year middle blocker Aiko Jones, who combined for nine blocks.

Jones also had 11 kills and seven digs. Kong added four kills and one dig.

