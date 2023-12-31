Starting 5: Problem-gambling calls reportedly growing after Kentucky legalizes betting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill in March to legalize sports betting. Since Kentucky started sports gambling Sept. 7, calls to the commonwealth's problem-gambling hotline have nearly tripled, the Northern Kentucky Tribune reported.

Since Kentucky legalized sports gambling on Sept. 7, calls to the commonwealth's problem-gambling hotline have nearly tripled, the Northern Kentucky Tribune reported.

June Leffler, a problem-gambling counselor, said the state has only seven gambling counselors.

Dr. RonSonlyn Clark, president of the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling, recently told Spectrum News the state will use the money it has received from wagering to shore up not only Kentucky's public pension deficit but also the problem gambling fund.

Kentucky residents have wagered at least $656 million since sports wagering launched in September, The Associated Press reported.

The KCPG was established 27 years ago to help promote prevention activities, awareness and educational pursuits for gamblers and individuals with disorder gambling issues around Kentucky.

Around the city: Louisville City FC re-signs most decorated player in club history

Midfielder Paolo DelPiccolo, the most decorated player in Louisville City FC history, re-signed for the 2024 season, the club announced.

DelPiccolo, 32, captained the club to back-to-back USL titles in 2017-2018 and its Eastern Conference crowns in 2019 and 2022. He's the all-time club leader in games played (230), second in minutes played (15,397) and fourth in assists (18).

High school recruiting: Ballard senior Rylee Carter commits to Pikeville softball

Ballard senior pitcher Rylee Carter committed to Pikeville softball, an NAIA program. Last season, Carter pitched 15 games, posting a 2.01 ERA in 52 ⅓ innings. She allowed 36 hits and 23 runs.

I am happy to announce that I have decided I am going to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Pikeville! Thank you so much to everyone who has believed in me and I can’t wait for the next 4! Go Bears!!! 🧡🖤 @UPIKE_softball @rstaggs pic.twitter.com/okPBrFyOi2 — Rylee Carter (@RyleeCarter18) December 26, 2023

More: Seth Walsh survived cancer. Now he's youngest player on Bellarmine's men's basketball team

Performance of the week: Male basketball star Cole Edelen earns spot in 1,000-point club

Male sophomore Cole Edelen had 42 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals to help the Bulldogs defeat North Oldham, 87-58, at the King of the Bluegrass tournament. His outing broke Male's single-game scoring record previously held by Jason Osborne.

Edelen, who is averaging a team-high 24.8 points per game on 57.2% shooting from the field, joined the 1,000-point club in the victory.

Sophomore PG Cole Edelen drops 42pts-7ast-4rbs-4s vs. North Oldham @ the King of the Bluegrass to enter the 1000 point club! (KOB All-Tourney Team). Broke Jason Osborne’s Male KOB record for most points in a game (35)! @ColeEdelen (16-23 FG / 7-11 3FG)

•

•

DeadStock Way🌡️… pic.twitter.com/7ql2TBD6W6 — DeadStock Visuals (@DeadStock_V) December 24, 2023

Mark your calendars

Bellarmine women's basketball is scheduled to play at Austin Peay at 7 p.m. Thursday and at Lipscomb at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bellarmine men's basketball is set to host Austin Peay at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Lipscomb at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Bellarmine wrestling is scheduled to compete at the National Duals, hosted by Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, beginning Friday.

Louisville rowing is set to conclude its winter training session. The Cardinals are scheduled to be in Sarasota, Florida, until Saturday.

Louisville swimming & diving is set to host Missouri for a meet at 11 a.m. Friday.

Play of the week: Oldham County senior Max Green drops no-look assist in Middletown Holiday Classic

Oldham County senior Max Green, a Holy Cross signee, punctuated his 32-point outing in the Middletown Holiday Classic with a no-look assist to junior Luis Nava.

Green also contributed seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Colonels' 61-52 victory against Murray in the first round of the tournament. Green, the leading scorer in the state this season, is averaging 30.7 points per game and is shooting 50% from the field.

Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky sports gambling: KY reportedly sees uptick in hotline calls