Here are the starters and key reserves for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team

Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team at a glance

Coach: Greg Gard (164-94, eighth full season)

2022-23 record: 20-15 overall, 9-11 Big Ten

2022-23 postseason: Lost to North Texas, 56-54, in the semifinals of the NIT

Home court: Kohl Center. Tickets: 608-262-1440

Starters

23 Chucky Hepburn (6-2 Jr. G): Hepburn lost 15 pounds after last season in order to increase his quickness and stamina. Needs to improve his two-point shooting (35.7 percent) from last season.

11 Max Klesmit (6-4 Jr. G): Shot 38.3 percent from three-point range and contributed 8.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in his first season at UW. Gradually became a vocal leader.

2 AJ Storr (6-7 Soph. G): Athletic ability similar to that of former UW standout Johnny Davis. Storr averaged 8.4 points per game and shot 40.8 percent from three-point range last season at St. John’s.

5 Tyler Wahl (6-9 Grad F): Wahl never regained his early form after suffering a serious ankle injury on Jan. 3 against Minnesota. If he stays healthy this season, look for him to again be a force on both ends of the court.

22 Steven Crowl (7-0 Jr. C): Crowl continued his improvement by averaging 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He hopes to improve from the three-point line (30.7 percent) and the free-throw line (63.4 percent).

Key reserves

3 Connor Essegian (6-4 Soph. G): His freshman season was solid – 11.7 ppg and 35.9 percent three-point shooting. Still, Essegian bulked up by 10 pounds to 195 because he struggled to hold is ground on defense and got worn down late last season.

31 Nolan Winter (6-11 Fr. F): Another promising recruit from Minnesota, Winter has shown in practice the ability to score from outside and inside, rebound and block shots.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers basketball roster 2023-24: Starters, key reserves