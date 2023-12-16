Starters highlight Vikings inactives vs. Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings have announced their inactives for Saturday afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mattison, O’Neill and Nailor were all ruled out earlier this week due to their injuries suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Muse has yet to be active for a game this season. The reason for having Muse on the roster and not the practice squad seems to be tied to not wanting to lose him to another team.

Reed was a late add to the injury report due to an illness. With the return of both Ed Ingram and Dalton Risner, the Vikings should be okay without him. Hakeem Adeniji will dress in his place.

Dobbs was demoted to third-string quarterback earlier this week and will only be called upon in an emergency situation.

Cine continues to be inactive which is very frustrating to many. Time will tell if Cine will develop into a contributing player.

The game kicks off at noon CST.

