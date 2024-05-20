[Getty Images]

Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski says the team will come back "much hungrier and better" next season.

The forward scored twice in the Spurs' 3-0 win at Sheffield United on the final day.

The north London side needed at least a point from Sunday's match to ensure qualification for next season's Europa League.

Having finished eighth last term, it showed progress in Ange Postecoglou's debut season that was also the first since club record goalscorer Harry Kane left.

Despite the improvement in league position, the side tailed off in the final stages of the campaign to miss out on a top four spot and Sweden international Kulusevski is expecting more in 2024-25.

"The team performance has been good, we improved a lot," he told Spurs Play.

"We wanted more and we were close to getting more, but sometimes you have to accept life and keep working and believing in what you are doing.

"We started from zero and we changed everything about the club.

"It is not easy, even if the beginning was the easiest, it's often like that.

"Next season, we will have much more experience and we know what the coach wants.

"Now we go away, rest and come back much hungrier and better."