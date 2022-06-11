How it started vs. how it’s going: Here’s what pro golfers said before about LIV Golf, and what they’re saying now

It seems like just a few months ago that some of the world’s top golfers were denouncing the possibility of moving to a Saudi-backed circuit, especially after the comments made by Phil Mickelson that stirred controversy outside of the sports world.

In fact, it was only a few months ago.

Now that a number of the game’s biggest names have officially made the move from the PGA Tour to the new LIV Golf circuit — which finished off its inaugural event in London this weekend — this seemed like a good time to play everyone’s favorite social media game, “How it started vs. how it’s going.”

Some have changed drastically on their stance. Others have remained consistent. Here’s a look at a few:

Dustin Johnson (Feb. 20, 2022): 'I am fully committed to the PGA Tour'

Dustin Johnson speaks to the media prior to The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

From Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio: The world No. 6 and two-time major champion released a statement through the PGA Tour stating he is fully committed to the PGA Tour.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,” Johnson said. “I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family.

“While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour,” he said.

Dustin Johnson (June 7, 2022): 'I have chosen what is best for myself and my family'

US golfer Dustin Johnson speaks during a press conference ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club, (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

From Golfweek’s Riley Hamel: When the field for the LIV Golf Series opener in London was released, there were many names that came with little surprise. Then there was Dustin Johnson.

“It’s hard to talk about the consequences that this could have, but I’ve given up my membership on the PGA Tour and that’s the plan for now.

“Ultimately, I decided to come in and do this,” Johnson said. “I’m excited about this project. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is amazing and something that has meant a lot to me. I hope I get the chance to do it again, but I don’t make the rules.

“I have chosen what is best for myself and my family.”

Bryson DeChambeau (Feb. 20, 2002): 'As long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I'

Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

From Golfweek’s Adam Woodard: Just hours after Dustin Johnson released a statement through the PGA Tour stating he is fully committed to the PGA Tour, Bryson DeChambeau followed suit with a message from his own Twitter account.

“While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I. As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support.”

Bryson DeChambeau's agent (June 10, 2002): 'Bryson has always been an innovator'

Jun 2, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot from ninth fairway during the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

From Golfweek’s Adam Schupak and Riley Hamel: Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, has agreed to play in the next LIV Golf Series event in North Plains, Oregon, at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club scheduled for July 1-3, his agent confirmed.

“Bryson has always been an innovator,” agent Brett Falkoff wrote in a text to Golfweek. “Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Professional golf as we know it is changing and it’s happening quickly.”

Pat Perez (Feb. 16, 2022): 'They talk about growing the game. I don't see how that group over there is growing the game'

Pat Perez of the United States looks on from the 12th green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2022, in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Pat Perez during media interview at the Genesis Invitational:

“Our purses are going up. Jay Monahan’s done a phenomenal job getting our purses to go up. We’ve got $12 million events now, $20 million events and they’re only going to keep climbing. I heard in five years the FedExCup winner is going to win $52 million. That’s pretty awesome, and as he should, as he should. Jay and the Tour, from what I understand, is doing a phenomenal job. They talk about growing the game. I don’t see how that group over there is growing the game. The Tour has done phenomenal things. They do phenomenal things for the communities that we go to. They have programs for underprivileged now. That’s how you grow the game.

“I don’t know, Phil’s made a fortune. I don’t know how much more fortune he needs, but if he is really trying to help our Tour, I’d be behind him for that. I just don’t know about it. Like I said, I don’t know enough about what this guy’s saying or this guy’s saying or what’s going on with the tour because I haven’t been approached by anybody, so I really have no idea of what the Saudi group is trying to do, where they’re going to play, do they have spots. What I do know is that this tournament’s going to be here next year, and every tournament we play in’s awesome and that’s what I do know. And I’m thankful that I have this job that I can do this week in and week out.

“You know, I would never say anything bad about the Tour because I’ve had an unbelievable life doing it, and I still have the Champ Tour to think about it. I’m exempt on the Champions Tour for as long as I want to play. That’s an unbelievable type of retirement thing on top of the retirement package that we have already. I’ve got no reason to bitch about anything. I’m kind of one of those lucky guys that I think I see it the right way. You know, bottom line, I don’t know what Phil said, I don’t really care, but if he’s trying to help our Tour, that would be great because he has the name. And if Tiger got involved and Rory and these guys, our top names that are going to align with him to help that, I’m all for it.

“Like I said, I’ve made crumbs compared to him and those crumbs pay nice. It’s still pretty good money taking his crumbs. That’s kind of where I’m at with the whole thing. I don’t know enough about what’s going on, I just kind of hear a little here and there. I just don’t know. But I’m all for building the Tour, but like I said, I think the PGA Tour’s a phenomenal place to play, you know, and I’m lucky to be here.”

Pat Perez (March 2, 2022): '(Phil Mickelson's) apology was such horseshit ... he was in it for himself'

2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village

Pat Perez stands at the third tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

From Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio: Pat Perez teed off on Phil Mickelson. Speaking recently with former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on GOLF’s Subpar podcast, Perez, as is his nature, didn’t hold back as he addressed Mickelson’s involvement with the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League and his disparaging remarks about both the repressive regime in Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour.

“His apology was such horseshit,” Perez said. “In the fact that he thought he was trying to make it better for the players. He was in it for one reason. If anybody thinks he wasn’t in it for his own pocket, and his pocket only, is (blanking) high. They are (blanking) crazy.

“He was in it for himself. Why he went down two different avenues and basically buried himself on both, I can’t figure it out.”

Pat Perez (June 11, 2022): 'I just can't wait to get started'

Pat Perez is ready to rock 🏌️‍♂️#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/b5PLOuC0vp — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) June 11, 2022

“DJ was about a hundred percent the reason that I have this deal. Anyway, he wanted to be part of it. I’ve been on Tour 21 years and you know I’ve got three wins, I’ve made 335 cuts, but DJ wanted me on his team and you know, you have the opportunity to follow a world-class player like that, you know, with two majors and a FedExCup, 24 wins and former number one for, you know, a really long time.

“You know, it’s really an honor to be by his side and to be on his team. And, you know, I’ve got more motivation now for whatever reason. I’m just so excited to have this kind of this, you know, next chapter my life, like I said up and grind it out of the PGA Tour for 21 years, you know, it’s been, it’s been a fun run on the PGA Tour — great people there and everything.

“I’m just excited to, you know, kind of slow it down a little bit. I’ve got two young kids. Instead of being on the road for 33, you know, 35 weeks a year. I’m gonna be home 38 weeks here. Now, you know, my daughter is, growing up fast, my son’s about to start walking.

“And the fact that, you know, I’m 46, I get to kind of have this, you know, rebirth and you know, and be home now more with my family and raise my kids and kind of enjoy my second half, while still playing some golf.

“I’m really excited about the team aspect like I said, and, you know, I think it’s gonna be phenomenal. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Rory McIlroy (Feb. 16, 2022): 'You’ve got the top players in the world saying no, so that has to tell you something'

Genesis Invitational 2022

Rory McIlroy speaks at a news conference at the 2022 Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club. (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

From Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio: I’m so sick of it. That’s Rory McIlroy’s take on talking, hearing and being asked about the proposed Super Golf League, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund and would rival the PGA Tour. The noise has ramped up on the Greg Norman-led league that would pay exorbitant guaranteed money and potentially siphon off some of the game’s biggest names.

“Oh, I’m so sick of it. I guess I’m intrigued who would (join). Certainly for the younger guys, like it just seems a massive risk,” McIlroy said. “I can maybe make sense of it for the guys that are getting to the latter stages of their career, for sure. I don’t think that’s what a rival golf league is really; that’s not what they’re going to want, is it?

“They don’t want some sort of league that’s like a pre‑Champions tour. I don’t know. I understand the financial part of it for guys that are later on in their career. But you look at the people that have already said no. (Jon) Rahm, No. 1 in the world, Collin Morikawa, myself. Like, you’ve got the top players in the world saying no, so that has to tell you something.”

Rory McIlroy (June 1, 2022): 'I certainly don’t think the field is anything to jump up and down about'

2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village

Rory McIlroy putts on 16 during a practice round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on May 31, 2022.

From Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio: Rory McIlroy is not going to London next week to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Club. But he doesn’t begrudge anyone who is.

“I have some very close friends that are playing in this event in London, and I certainly wouldn’t want to stand in their way to do what they feel is right for themselves,” McIlroy said Wednesday at Muirfield Village Golf Club, home to The Memorial. “It’s not something that I would do personally. But I certainly understand why some of the guys have went, and it’s something that we are all just going to keep an eye on and see what happens over these next few weeks.”

“I certainly don’t think the field is anything to jump up and down about,” McIlroy said. “Look at the field this week (at Memorial). Look at the field next week in Canada. They are proper golf tournaments.

“You have some guys in a position where like they are literally not guaranteed a job next year. It’s hard to stay in the Top 125 out here, especially when you’re a guy in your 40s and maybe you don’t hit the ball as far as you’ve used to,” McIlroy said. “As we’ve seen, it’s a young man’s game nowadays. So someone that isn’t guaranteed their Tour card next year, another entity comes along and says, we’ll guarantee you this amount for three years, plus you’re playing for a ton more prize money, and you’re playing less events, you can spend more time with your family.”

Phil Mickelson (Feb. 17, 2022): 'They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with'

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson tees off the second hole during day three of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 05, 2022, in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

From Golfweek’s Adam Schupak: If you thought Phil Mickelson had laid his cards on the table when he called the PGA Tour “obnoxiously greedy,” you ain’t seen nothing yet.

“They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” he said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates. They’ve [the PGA Tour] been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

Phil Mickelson (Feb. 22, 2022): 'It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words'

2022 Farmers Insurance Open

Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

From Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio: Just five minutes before a player meeting began at the Honda Classic, Phil Mickelson addressed unflattering comments about the PGA Tour and others associated with the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed, Greg Norman-led Super Golf League that would siphon off some of the game’s biggest stars and rival the PGA Tour.

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans,” Mickelson wrote. “There is the problem of off-record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

Phil Mickelson (June 8, 2022): 'Nobody here condones human rights violations, and nobody here is trying to make up for anything'

2022 LIV Golf London

Phil Mickelson takes questions during a press conference ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club north of London. (Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

From Golfweek’s Adam Schupak: Phil Mickelson made his first public comments since joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series. While he sat on a stage alongside his fellow teammates of “Team Hi-Flyer” that he picked the night before during a player draft, Mickelson answered every one of the 26 questions during their group presser.

“I said earlier, I don’t condone human rights violations. I don’t know how I can be any more clear. I understand your question, but again, I love this game of golf. I’ve seen the good that it’s done and I see the opportunity for LIV Golf to do a lot of good for the game throughout the world and I’m excited to be part of this opportunity.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time on the PGA Tour. I’ve had some incredible experiences, some great memories. I have a lot of strong opinions on things that should and could be a lot better. One of the mistakes I made is voicing those publicly. So, I will really make an effort to keep those conversations behind closed doors going forward. I think that’s the way to be the most efficient and get the most out of it.”

“I’ve had an awesome time. I had a four-month break from the game that I have not had from the game in over three decades. I have had an opportunity to spend time with my wife, Amy, a bunch and travel to parts of the world and spend time at a place we have in Montana skiing and hike in Sedona [Arizona], what a beautiful place that is, and it’s given me time to continue some of the work and therapy on some of the areas that I’m deficient in my life and given me time to reflect on what I want to do going forward and what’s best for me and what’s best for the people I care most about.

“I understand that many people have very strong opinions and may disagree with my decision, and I can empathize with that. But at this time, this is an opportunity that gives me a chance to have the most balance in my life going forward and I think will do a lot of good for the game.

“This is an opportunity that allows me to have a balance where I can still be more present and be more engaged with the people I really care about and that’s why when I think about being part of LIV Golf I feel so good about it.

“I think that the opportunity that it provides me to play, compete, bring the sport throughout the world, play less, and have a better balance in life on and off the golf course. I know that it gives me a lot of positives personally and professionally, and I believe it does the same for everyone else in the field.”

1

1