Start your training camp engines: Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman arrives driving a NASCAR show car

Anthony Sherman is quite the NASCAR fan. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman needed a police escort for his official training camp arrival on Friday. He wasn’t driving a street legal car.

Sherman, a huge NASCAR fan, has always been creative with his attire on the first day of camp. Friday, he took it to another level and arrived at camp while driving a show car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Outside of being a NASCAR fan, Sherman also had another rationale for driving a car that can go over 180 mph while he was wearing a fire suit that had the sleeves cut off.

Why Anthony Sherman’s race car entrance?



“We’ve got a lot a of young speedsters on this offense. ... the only way I’m going to keep up is with NASCAR” pic.twitter.com/aq4wHSneDs — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 26, 2019

Story continues

What’s better, arriving at training camp in an armored truck like Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey, or via hot air ballon like Oakland Raiders WR Antonio Brown, or driving to camp in a race car? Sherman would win in a race, but Ramsey’s armored truck would survive a crash a lot better and Bryant has quite a view.

We probably should have seen Sherman’s NASCAR-themed arrival coming too. He was the tire changer on this pit-stop touchdown celebration the Chiefs had in 2018.

(via NBC)

The start of football season cuts into NASCAR viewing — after all, games and races are both usually on Sundays — but Sherman got lucky with the Chiefs’ schedule in 2019. The Chiefs play the Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 17, three days ahead of the fall Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Because of that fortuitous scheduling, you can expect to see Sherman at the track that race weekend.

And given his great camp arrival on Friday, he’ll probably be getting the VIP treatment.

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports: