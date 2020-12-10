Start times, TV networks revealed for 2021 NASCAR races
NASCAR announced Thursday its 2021 start times and TV networks for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series schedules.
The message Jon Gruden sent by making defensive end Carl Nassib a healthy scratch on Sunday against the New York Jets is impossible to ignore.
NFL Films captured an awesome moment between Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Young on Monday night.
Last week, YouTube personality Jake Paul and former NBA star turned YouTuber Nate Robinson went head to head in a much-buzzed-about boxing match. In an interview after the bout, Jemele Hill asked Jake Paul if knocking out Nate Robinson was ‘racist.’
During the annual Rule 5 MLB Draft on Thursday, three Yankees prospects were taken away to different teams.
Tony Romo showed off his A+ impressions of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and Brady shared his thoughts on Twitter.
You don't need fans to celebrate a hole-in-one properly.
Our experts reveal which lineups they're trusting in Week 14 daily fantasy football.
J.J. Barea is a pest.
Andy Reid's not thrilled with Tyreek Hill's backflip routine, but not for the reason you might think.
The Nets have been connected to Rockets superstar James Harden via trade rumors for a long time now, and though he has shown up to Houston's training camp, it still continues. While adding that the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are now on the list of preferred trade destinations for Harden, The Athletic's Shams Charania said the Rockets want either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in a proposed deal.
Whenever a pass is intercepted downfield on fourth down, some smart aleck points out that the defensive player who intercepted it should have just knocked it down. That happened with the Patriots on Sunday, but Bill Belichick isn’t second-guessing his player. The situation was the Chargers going for it on fourth down from the Patriots’ [more]
Jemelle Hill and Cari Champion responded after they received backlash for asking Jake Paul if his Nate Robinson knockout was an example of racism.
The Sharks' playoff pursuit might already be over before it started.
The Cardinals activated longtime wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, clearing him to practice and play. But from his comments on Thursday, it doesn’t sound like Fitzgerald had the easiest time with the virus. Fitzgerald said he experienced some symptoms and lost about nine pounds. He also has not regained his [more]
Lexi Thompson needs a small fraction of the information that Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, requires to go about his job.
Hall of Famer Troy Aikman gave an honest critique of his former team on Tuesday night, saying the direction of the organization is unknown.
Week 14 is playoff time in most fantasy leagues, a time for owners to embark on a run to a championship.
The New Orleans Saints have overtaken the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to win Super Bowl LV according to FiveThirtyEight.
One likes a WR while the other goes for a QB
The Big Ten Conference dropped its six-game minimum requirement for the league championship game Wednesday, clearing the way for No. 3 Ohio State to take on No. 15 Northwestern in another chance for the Buckeyes to burnish their playoff credentials. The Buckeyes (5-0) will try for their fifth straight conference title when they face the Wildcats (5-1) on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. Ohio State finished the regular season with only five games after Michigan had to pull out of Saturday's showdown because of COVID-19 issues.