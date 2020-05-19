Start time for Wednesday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington changed

NASCAR officials have moved up the start time for Wednesday’s NASCAR Cup Series Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway to 6 p.m. ET. The change was made due to forecasted inclement weather.



Originally slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, the Toyota 500 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is the second race back for the Cup Series after Sunday’s return to action following a two-month pause in action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevin Harvick won on Sunday for his 50th victory in the Cup Series.

Tuesday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway was also moved up because of the potential for inclement weather.

The lineup for Wednesday’s race will see Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon on the front row after the top-20 finishers from Sunday’s race were inverted to set the starting lineup. Drivers lining up in positions 21 through 39 are there as that is where they finished in Sunday’s race.

Wednesday’s race will mirror Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, in that it will be held without practice with event procedures significantly modified in accordance with CDC, OSHA and state and local government recommendations. Other adjustments include mandating the use of protective equipment, health screenings for all individuals before entering the facility and maintaining social distancing protocols throughout the event.

Singer-songwriter Jewel is set to perform the national anthem, while celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be the grand marshal.

The second of two Darlington races in a four-day span marks the sixth race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. It is also the first race held on a Wednesday since 1984 when Richard Petty scored his 200th and final Cup win on July 4 at Daytona, per Racing Insights.