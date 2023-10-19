Start time for UNC football home game vs. Campbell announced

The North Carolina Tar Heels bring their 6-0 record into Week 8 against the Virginia Cavaliers in Chapel Hill this weekend, looking to keep the win streak alive.

As UNC is preparing for the game, a kickoff time for a future game in Kenan Stadium has been announced.

The program revealed on Thursday that the Week 10 on Nov. 4th matchup between North Carolina and Campbell will kick off at noon Eastern and will be broadcast on ACC Network. Noon kickoffs have been a rarity this year as the Tar Heels have found success early on and are being featured more on national networks.

This will be the second-to-last home game for the Tar Heels this season as they will host Duke a week later. After that, the Tar Heels will be on the road at Clemson and at NC State.

But first things first, UNC has to take care of business on Saturday when they take on Virginia.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire