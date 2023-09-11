Start time, TV info set for Ole Miss football trip to Alabama

OXFORD — The kickoff time and TV channel for Ole Miss football's game against Alabama was announced on Monday.

The Rebels (2-0) will take on the Crimson Tide (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. on CBS on Sept. 23 in Tuscaloosa. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has yet to beat Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban since arriving in Oxford.

Ole Miss then returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a pair of SEC home games against LSU and Arkansas to continue conference action.

Off to its third consecutive 2-0 start under Kiffin, Ole Miss has secured wins over Tulane and Mercer to begin the 2023 campaign. A home matchup against Georgia Tech (1-1) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) will be the final tune-up for the Rebels before they begin SEC play.

