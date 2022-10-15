Start time for Penn State vs. Ohio State officially announced

Get ready for another early kickoff when Penn State hosts Ohio State in a couple of weeks. The biggest game of the year on Penn State’s home schedule has officially been announced for a noon eastern kickoff.

FOX announced it will air the Penn State home game against Ohio State as its Big Noon Kickoff game on Saturday, October 29. This was mostly expected to be the case as it is shaping up to be a big game in the Big Ten, regardless of what Penn State does on the road at Michigan. Ohio State is once again considered among the favorites to win the Big Ten and advance to the College Football Playoff, and Penn State will provide what should be an electric atmosphere in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State and Ohio State have typically been a lock for a later start time over the years with plenty of primetime showcases. But with FOX emphasizing the value of its noon timeslot, it may have only been a matter of time before this game got slotted in the early TV window.

We have a BIG one coming in a couple of weeks 💪@OhioStateFB at @PennStateFball will be on FOX at 12pm ET! pic.twitter.com/5XJCbrbANV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

Penn State will host Minnesota next week for its whiteout game in primetime.

