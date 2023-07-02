Start time of Guardians-Cubs game moved due to weather

The Chicago Cubs have announced that their Sunday series finale against the Cleveland Guardians will start later than scheduled due to forecasted inclement weather.

According to the team, the game will now start at 4:05 p.m., rather than the original 1:20 p.m. start time at Wrigley Field.

Weather forecasts are calling for showers and thunderstorms, as well as some patchy fog, through most of the morning and into the early afternoon.

The team says that gates to the ballpark will open approximately 90 minutes before first pitch.

The two teams have split the first two games of the series, with the Cubs taking a 10-1 blowout victory in the first game and the Guardians responding with a 6-0 victory in the second game on Saturday night.

The Cubs are five games below the .500 mark at the exact halfway point of their season, with a 38-43 record. They are five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central.

Jameson Taillon is scheduled to face Aaron Civale in the series finale at Wrigley on Sunday.

