Start time changed for Bruins-Flyers game at Lake Tahoe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Those looking forward to the Boston Bruins' outdoor matchup vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe will have to readjust their schedules.

Sunday's game, which originally was scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, is now slated to begin at 2 p.m on NBC. The time change is due to no cloud cover being in the forecast.

Start time of Honda #NHLOutdoors Sunday changed to 11 a.m. PT. https://t.co/IFDsUp05Tm pic.twitter.com/T0DDS2Mjzj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2021

Mark it down in your calendars, folks. It should be a fun one.

The Bruins are 4-0 in their meetings with the Flyers this season. They'll look to add to that perfect record and end their two-game losing skid on Sunday.