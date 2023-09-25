Start time announced for Wisconsin-Rutgers matchup

Wisconsin’s second Big Ten contest officially has a start time. After a bye week, the Badgers will take on Rutgers as they return home to Camp Randall Stadium.

The start time was announced earlier Monday morning, and the Badgers and Scarlet Knights will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT. The television information could also cause some confusion for Badger fans, as the game will be on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Wisconsin will head into their bye week as the only Big Ten West team without a conference loss at this very early stage. The Badgers are back in action on October 7.

