Start time announced for Maryland at Wisconsin

Asher Low
·1 min read

It’ll be an early one in Madison next Saturday when the Maryland Terrapins visit Wisconsin at Camp Randall.

The Big Ten East/West crossover matchup’s start time is 11 a.m. CT, in a rare early start for Wisconsin in 2022.

Big Ten Network will have all the action in Wisconsin’s return to the field following a bye week. The Badgers sit at 2-3 in the Big Ten and 4-4 overall on the year, while Maryland is at 3-2 on the Big Ten year and 6-2 on the season.

Both teams were off this week as the Big Ten had a number of teams not in action. The Badgers and Terrapins will see each other a week from today.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

