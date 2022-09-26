Start time announced for Florida’s homecoming game vs. Missouri

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Florida’s Oct. 8 matchup with the Missouri Tigers now has a noon kickoff time and will air on ESPNU.

The program announced the start time on social media Monday, providing some clarity at a murky point in the schedule. On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Gators are supposed to host Eastern Washington, but Hurricane Ian could change that. The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday or Thursday and could prevent the game from happening.

If this week’s contest does get canceled, the UF’s homecoming game against Missouri game is next up and a must-win. Losing to Missouri would put the Gators at 0-3 in conference play and raise the panic level to the maximum. Remember, Dan Mullen‘s last game with Florida was against Missouri, so losing to the Tigers is probably something Billy Napier wants to avoid.

That’s not to say a loss would signal the end of the Napier era, but it would make his seat a lot hotter heading into year two.

Mizzou has taken three of the last five meetings between these teams and has two wins in the Swamp since 2012 — most recently in 2018 by a score of 38-17. Florida won the last contest, 41-17, but that was the Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask offense that made it to the SEC Championship Game and Cotton Bowl.

The 2022 Gators don’t appear to be at that level, but perhaps a big win over Missouri could jump-start something. Anthony Richardson will be looking for his first SEC win as a starter, so expect some big number from him.

Related

Florida falls out of AP Poll after close loss to Tennessee

USA TODAY Sports wonders if Gators can keep up with Vols' offense

Florida-Tennessee headlines USA TODAY Sports's biggest Week 4 matchups

Updated 2023 On3 recruiting rankings have Florida at this spot

Friday Night Notes: Alabama adds to '23 recruiting lead, LSU penalized for violations, plus more

What does Florida have to do to upset Tennessee?

List

Florida unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following Tennessee loss

List

Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley serves up his breakdown of Florida's loss

List

Good, Bad and Ugly: Looking at how Tennessee thwarted Florida's upset bid

List

Social media's reactions to Florida's road loss to Tennessee

List

5 takeaways from Florida's disappointing loss to No. 12 Tennessee

List

Pat Dooley's Six Pack: 6 quick takes from Tennessee's narrow win over Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-The worst hurricanes in Florida's history as Ian takes aim

    As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, here are the five of the most deadly and destructive hurricanes to hit the state in recent years, listed in chronological order. While Hurricane Katrina in 2005 traveled across the southern tip of Florida, most of the deaths and destruction it caused were in New Orleans. Excluding Katrina, Hurricane Irma was the costliest in Florida history, with total U.S. damage from the storm estimated at $50 billion.

  • First Ever Meeting between Eastern Washington Florida

    Head Coach Billy Napier USA Sports Images THE STORYLINE:• Week 5 marks the first-ever meeting between Florida and Eastern Washington on the gridiron. • The Gators have played 88 total games against FCS opponents, owning a 67-17-4 record (.

  • Cal's Jaydn Ott named Pac-12 Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva

    California running back Jaydn Ott was named Pac-12 Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, after rushing for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the Golden Bears' 49-31 win over Arizona.

  • Governor Ron DeSantis talks about Hurricane Ian in Pinellas County

    Governor Ron DeSantis talks about Hurricane Ian in Pinellas County

  • First Scouting Report: At Ole Miss, UK will face a different type of Lane Kiffin team

    An early look ahead to No. 8 Kentucky’s Oct. 1, 2022, football game vs. the No. 16 Mississippi Rebels.

  • SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

    SEC power rankings following Week 4 sees plenty of movement

  • Good, Bad and Ugly: Looking at how Tennessee thwarted Florida’s upset bid

    Here are the Gators Wire staff's quick reactions to Florida's tough loss.

  • Live updates: FSU cancels classes, announces campus closure for Hurricane Ian

    Here are the latest updates from the path of Hurricane Ian as what could become a Category 4 storm threatens the Big Bend and Florida Coast.

  • Brazil does not need to fear recession abroad, strong dollar, says Guedes

    The U.S. dollar reached 5.40 reais earlier this session, at the highest levels in two months, amid global fears about aggressive monetary tightening and the risk of recession in developed economies. During his speech, Guedes told the audience not to be scared by the "wind outside."

  • Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

    Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas. Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida's west coast or panhandle regions, he said.

  • Moroccan man sentenced to death by Russia returns home

    STORY: Saadoun was greeted by his father, Taher Saadoun, and the media after landing in Casablanca.Saadoun had been sentenced to death by Russia and found guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR" -- a sentence condemned by Ukraine and Britain.Ten foreigners were freed on Wednesday (September 21) following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The timing and size of the swap came as a surprise. Earlier in the day Putin had announced a partial troop mobilization in Russia in an apparent escalation of the conflict that began in February. Pro-Russian separatists had said last month that the Mariupol commanders would go on trial.

  • Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century

    It’s been more than a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area, which blossomed from a few hundred thousand people in 1921 to more than 3 million today. Many of these people live in low-lying neighborhoods that are highly susceptible to storm surge and flooding they have rarely before experienced, which some experts say could be worsened by the effects of climate change. The problem confronting the region is that storms approaching from the south, as Hurricane Ian is on track to do, bulldoze huge volumes of water up into shallow Tampa Bay and are likely to inundate homes and businesses.

  • Putin grants Russian citizenship to US fugitive Edward Snowden: Ukraine live updates

    Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, a fugitive who has been living in Russia since 2013, has been granted Russian citizenship. Updates.

  • Detroit Lions' puzzling late-game decision helps Minnesota Vikings win. Fans can't believe it

    For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.

  • Hurricane Ian: What the Treasure Coast needs to know Monday as storm approaches SW Florida

    Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties may see some impacts from Hurricane Ian later this week. Here's what we know as of Monday.

  • Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 4

    What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 4 of the college football season?

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin granted citizenship to Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who disclosed a top-secret spying program and has been living in Russia since fleeing the US nine years ago. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yields Surge Amid UK Turmoil: Markets WrapInterpol Issu

  • Florida scrambles to prepare as Hurricane Ian churns toward coast

    Residents across Florida scrambled to place sandbags around their homes and stockpile emergency supplies on Monday, emptying store shelves as Hurricane Ian spun toward the state carrying high winds, torrential rains and a powerful storm surge. Ian's path toward Florida forced the U.S. space agency NASA to roll its giant Artemis 1 moon rocket off its Cape Canaveral lauchpad after postponing the much-anticipated mission a third time. Ian was a Category 1 hurricane as of Monday afternoon and expected to intensify before making landfall in Cuba by evening.

  • John Oliver blames Ron DeSantis's migrant stunt on Fox News and Tucker Carlson

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver opened the show by calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently made news for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard without notifying authorities that they’d be arriving. Oliver believes DeSantis may have been inspired by Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson. “If this seems like a stunt made for Fox News, you are absolutely right,” Oliver said. “But it also may have been made by Fox News, because just two months ago Tucker Carlson did a segment pointing out the whiteness of Martha’s Vineyard, and he had this fun proposal.” Carlson had suggested sending hundreds of thousands of migrants to the small island. Oliver also addressed the accusations leveled against DeSantis and his people by the migrants, claiming they were lied to about what was awaiting them when they boarded the plane. The migrants, who are here legally having requested asylum, have filed a class action lawsuit against the governor. “This stunt was both grim and deeply cynical,” Oliver said, “especially given that the migrants were reportedly lured there with empty promises of jobs and housing, and even handed brochures listing government assistance that they were not eligible for.” Oliver also pointed out that none of the migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, with taxpayer dollars, were in the state of Florida. All of them were in the state of Texas when they boarded the planes. “It seems this huge problem for his state, mass migration, is actually so little of a problem he had to borrow 50 migrants from a state halfway across the country,” Oliver said. “But still, you know what? Credit where it’s due. Nothing says I’m against illegal immigration and human trafficking quite like making fake documents to smuggle people across a border.”

  • Local officials keeping an eye on Ian as threat to Palm Beach County appears to dim

    Local officials are keeping a wary eye on Tropical Storm Ian as the system slides west, further away from Palm Beach County.