Start time announced for Florida’s homecoming game vs. Missouri

Florida’s Oct. 8 matchup with the Missouri Tigers now has a noon kickoff time and will air on ESPNU.

The program announced the start time on social media Monday, providing some clarity at a murky point in the schedule. On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Gators are supposed to host Eastern Washington, but Hurricane Ian could change that. The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday or Thursday and could prevent the game from happening.

If this week’s contest does get canceled, the UF’s homecoming game against Missouri game is next up and a must-win. Losing to Missouri would put the Gators at 0-3 in conference play and raise the panic level to the maximum. Remember, Dan Mullen‘s last game with Florida was against Missouri, so losing to the Tigers is probably something Billy Napier wants to avoid.

That’s not to say a loss would signal the end of the Napier era, but it would make his seat a lot hotter heading into year two.

Mizzou has taken three of the last five meetings between these teams and has two wins in the Swamp since 2012 — most recently in 2018 by a score of 38-17. Florida won the last contest, 41-17, but that was the Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask offense that made it to the SEC Championship Game and Cotton Bowl.

The 2022 Gators don’t appear to be at that level, but perhaps a big win over Missouri could jump-start something. Anthony Richardson will be looking for his first SEC win as a starter, so expect some big number from him.

Story continues

Related

Florida falls out of AP Poll after close loss to Tennessee USA TODAY Sports wonders if Gators can keep up with Vols' offense Florida-Tennessee headlines USA TODAY Sports's biggest Week 4 matchups Updated 2023 On3 recruiting rankings have Florida at this spot Friday Night Notes: Alabama adds to '23 recruiting lead, LSU penalized for violations, plus more What does Florida have to do to upset Tennessee?

List

Florida unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following Tennessee loss

List

Sunday Hash: Pat Dooley serves up his breakdown of Florida's loss

List

Good, Bad and Ugly: Looking at how Tennessee thwarted Florida's upset bid

List

Social media's reactions to Florida's road loss to Tennessee

List

5 takeaways from Florida's disappointing loss to No. 12 Tennessee

List

Pat Dooley's Six Pack: 6 quick takes from Tennessee's narrow win over Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire