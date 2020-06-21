Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms

The green flag for Sunday's race was scheduled for 3:24 p.m. ET but as of 3 p.m., storms with heavy rain and lightning covered the speedway.

Up to 5,000 fans were allowed to attend Sunday's race and had to be cleared from the grandstands.

The race has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. ET Monday and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

Best save of the day might've come before the green flag 👀 pic.twitter.com/PqBiqUhQwE — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 21, 2020

