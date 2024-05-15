Start Slow and Taper wins Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay

May 14—Start Slow and Taper, Twin Power Edition, a team of runners from Myrtle Point, Coquille and North Bend, captured the title in the recent Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay.

The South Coast Running Club event is a fundraiser for Camp Millennium, which provides a summer camp experience for children living with cancer.

The winning squad included Karl Smith and twins Aidan and Damian Lilienthal of Myrtle Point, John Gunther of Coquille and Lawrence Cheal of North Bend. Smith is Myrtle Point's cross country coach and the twins ran for him before moving on to Oregon State University, where they both are studying engineering.

Their winning time for the 68-mile relay was 8 hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds.

They finished just over eight minutes ahead of a U.S. Coast Guard squad named Minivan Mavericks that included Zach Winfree, Daniel Carrazedo, Grayson Richey, Derek Madrigal and Samuel Wertheimer.

Third place went to 9-Run-Run, a group including Jordan Osborne, Gabe Shorb, Jeremy Potter, Sean Arrington and Luke Rector, which finished in just under 9 hours.

The top coed team was The Dominators, which finishing fourth overall in 9:11:11 and included Tim Hyatt, Dan Fiorvanti, Kelliann Hitner, Emily Reinig and Zach Reinig.

The top female squad was See Spot Run, a group that included Danielle Jensen, Jenn Anderson, Laura Lui, Colleen Holland and Carol Aron. That group also won the annual spirit award, voted on by the other teams, a regular feat for the squad.

The Director's Award, which goes to the team that finishes closest to the director's predicted time based on time estimates provided by the runners, went to the team Scurvy Dogs. That squad, a coed group with Joe Bollig III, Jenny McGriff, Korrinne Ross, Kiah Smith and Jason Richardson, amazingly was just 16 seconds off the projected time.

The top team in the Laverne Park to Coos Bay Walk Relay was the Wooo Crew. The group of Jeff Landry, Trent Mehl, Tom Williams and Doug LaTulip finished in 5 hours, 30 minutes and 47 seconds.

The next event for the South Coast Running Club is the annual Jennifer's Catching Slough Classic and South Coast Half Marathon, which will be held on June 8. Information about that event and other South Coast Running Club races can be found at www.southcoastrunningclub.org.

Roseburg to Coos Bay Relay results

1. Start Slow and Taper, Twin Power Edition (Male Open), 8:22:48 (Damian Lilienthal, Aidan Lilienthal, Karl Smith, Lawrence Cheal, John Gunther); 2. Minivan Mavericks (Male Open), 8:30:52 (Zach Winfree, Daniel Carrazedo, Grayson Richey, Derek Madrigal, Samuel Wertheimer); 3. 9-Run-Run (Male Open), 8:57:33 (Jordan Osborne, Gabe Shorb, Jeremy Potter, Sean Arrington, Luke Rector); 4. The Dominators (Mixed Open), 9:11:11 (Tim Hyatt, Dan Fiorvanti, Kelliann Hitner, Emily Reinig, Zach Reinig); 5. RunN4Fun (Mixed Master), 9:20:43 (Jami Claborn, Alura Del Duca, Christen Mansuetti, Benjamin Ralph, Janelle Ralph); 6. Panting Ponies (Mixed Open), 9:21:51 (Cameron Stinchfield, Brandy Albin, Laura Trevellyan, Meghan Smith, Elizabeth Davis); 7. Eat Our Sawdust (Mixed Open), 9:34:08 (Nathan Brown, Amy Walton, Ron Hansen, Brandon Higgins, Kevin Dobson); 8. JASSE Runners (Mixed Open), 9:39:58 (James Bowen, April Simnor, Ethan Williams, Simon Friedman, Sam Friedman); 9. The Breathless Club (Mixed Open), 9:40:09 (Matthew Keller, Keyra Kennedy, Brian Watkins, Mark Reding, Luann Reding); 10. Scurvy Dogs (Mixed Open), 10:03:44 (Joe Bolig III, Jenny McGriff, Korrinne Ross, Kiah Smith, Jason Richardson); 11. EX RHAB (Mixed Open), 10:09:37 (Olivia Stricklin, Andrea Gutierrez, Scott Prose, Jorge Vanegas, Kait Link, Peter Taylor, Kate Schoenhals); 12. TEAM TBD (Mixed Open), 10:13:01 (Lisa Sotela, Rachel Hawkins, Elijah Hawkins, Tyler Park, Shelby Osborn); 13. See Spot Run (Female Open), 10:20:45 (Danielle Jensen, Jenn Anderson, Laura Lui, Colleen Holland, Carol Aron); 14. Run Like The Winded (Mixed Open), 10:24:50 (Colin Madsen, Lisa Chocktoot, Deron Eunice, Amy Hedgpeth, Megan Free); 15. Overconfident & Undertrained (Mixed Open), 10:29:31 (Hayley Hyatt, Kevin Ranegar, Tara Ranegar, Jessica Hall, Alexis Coleman); 16. I Tell My Eagle Where To Fly (Mixed Open), 10:37:36 (Casey Weyer, Rande Jones, Tristan Dixon, Jessica Dixon, Jessica Tobiska); 17. Blister Sisters (Female Open), 10:39:37 (Ashley Heley, Tracy Heley, Sarah Massey, Amber Yester, Simmie Muth); 18. The Ketch-Up Squad (Mixed Submaster), 10:55:22 (Ryan Desliu, Meredith Desliu, Danica Maloney, Siobhan Preston, Krista Spencer); 19. Stayin' Alive (Mixed Open), 10:57:20 (Kyle Erm, Alysen Barker, Kevin Filipello, Alesha Filipello); 20. The Snail Trails (Female Open), 11:05:52 (Kaitlin Kirkeby, Danielle Arrington, Kayla Elam, Haley Saccente, Leah Rector); 21. Chafin After the Dream (Mixed Master), 11:31:32 (Donald Brace, Julie Herlin, Josh Manley, Caralyn Wawers, Sandra Brace); 22. Superior Snot Rockets (Mixed Grandmaster), 11:35:09 (Kerry Smith, Shane Smith, Jen Hite, Linda Harbour, Jodi Marthaller); 23. Yeti Patrol (Male Open), 11:45:40 (Darin Davis, Thomas Leech, Aaron Yates, Tristan Rossbach, Cheyne Rossback).

Laverne to Coos Bay Walk Relay results

1. Wooo Crew (Male Open), 5:30:47 (Jeff Landry, Trent Mehl, Tom Williams, Doug LaTulip); 2. Holy Walkamolies (Female Submaster), 5:35:55 (Shawna Mahaffy, Kimber Ouellette, Danielle Fish, Jessica Hartley); 3. Walka Walka Walka (Mixed Open), 5:44:49 (Cynthia Kusler, Lacy Deeks, Elizabeth Guzman, Aaron Jones); 4. Liar, Liar, Legs on Fire! (Female Grandmaster), 5:49:16 (Xai Gonzales, Lisa Gavlik, Clarissa Griesemer, Michelle Williams); 5. Draggin Ass (Female Submaster), 5:51:24 (Vicky La Tulip, Lindsey Farr, Tiffany Mehl, Nalonnie Duncan); 6. Ladies of the Lake (Female Master), 6:26:48 (Sue Sweet, Debbie De Lateur, Rita Stotka); 7. Miles of Smiles (Mixed Grandmaster), 6:42:53 (David Middleton, Denise Middleton).