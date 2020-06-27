Start of Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway delayed due to weather

The start of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway has been delayed due to inclement weather.

Rain fell in Long Pond, Pennsylvania and required track-drying efforts. The green flag for the Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute was originally scheduled to wave at 3:54 p.m. ET. Coverage continues on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Drivers are being called to their cars at 4 p.m. ET with the national anthem at 4:15 p.m. ET and the green flag targeted for approximately 4:35 p.m. ET.

Once the race begins, it’ll be a 130-lap event at the “Tricky Triangle” for 325 miles.

Aric Almirola drew the pole position in a random draw and will lead the field to green in his No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet when the time comes. Last Monday’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway, Ryan Blaney, will fire off alongside Almirola in Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford.

Saturday marks the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono. The second is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Saturday Cup race marks the 14th of the 2020 season and the 10th since the sport returned from the COVID-19 stoppage.