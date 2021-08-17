Who will start for the Raiders at defensive tackle?

If there is one spot on the defense that be the downfall of the Raiders, it’s their defensive tackle situation. After releasing Maurice Hurst this offseason, the team will have a new starter at that spot this year. But who will that be? It is anyone’s guess.

In a recent article by Jake Rill of Bleacher Report, he took a look at some of the biggest positional battles for the Raiders and projected winners. At defensive tackle, Rill sees Quinton Jefferson starting next to Johnathan Hankins. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on Jefferson and the defensive tackle battle:

“So it seems that job is still up for grabs at this point in the preseason, even though Jefferson appeared to be the most likely starter after he signed with the Raiders as a free agent during the offseason. Another wrinkle is the fact that Las Vegas signed veteran Gerald McCoy, who is looking to bounce back after missing all of 2020 because of a ruptured right quadriceps tendon. Still, Jefferson should be atop the depth chart at that spot. He’s been solid over the past three seasons, playing 46 games during that stretch across stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.”

At this stage of their careers, Jefferson is a better player than McCoy. But will the Raiders give the starting job to the former Pro Bowler? That remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure, the Raiders are expected to use a heavy rotation at the position.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.