Update on who will start at quarterback for Tennessee against Iowa

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Hawkeyes is slated for 1 p.m. EST. ABC will televise the matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Redshirt senior quarterback Joe Milton III is not expected to play for the Vols.

“Quarterback Joe Milton doesn’t plan to play in Vol football’s Citrus Bowl matchup with Iowa, meaning heralded freshman Nico Iamaleava will make his much anticipated first start for the Vols,” Chris Low of ESPN announced. “Milton is in Florida with the rest of the team.”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

