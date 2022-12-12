Who should start at QB for the Steelers in Week 15?

With quarterback Kenny Pickett in the concussion protocol, there’s a good chance the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new starting quarterback for its Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers. But who will it be?

Mitch Trubisky had been serving as the backup quarterback since being benched in favor of Pickett after four starts at the beginning of the season. But Trubisky’s performance on Sunday was awful. Three interceptions, two of which were squarely on him, followed by a press conference where he didn’t seem overly concerned with how poorly he played.

But there is a guy who has been just sitting back, biding his time and his name is Mason Rudolph. The Steelers know what they have from Trubisky but the 2022 version of Rudolph is a complete unknown. With nothing left to play for is it time for Rudolph to earn his paycheck?

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us if you think Trubisky should get another shot or would Pittsburgh be better off going with Rudolph vs the Carolina Panthers this week.

List

Steelers vs Ravens: 5 big takeaways from the loss

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire