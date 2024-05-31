Start the presses! Browns QB Deshaun Watson throws the ball

May 30—Sports writers, television camera operators and sports talk radio personalities lined the sidelines at the Browns' practice fields in Berea on May 30 to chronicle an event as highly anticipated as the first time Orville and Wilbur Wright flew an airplane.

The event — Deshaun Watson threw passes in front of the media for the first time since his right shoulder socket was fractured in a game with the Ravens in Baltimore on Nov. 12.

The shoulder injury ended his 2023 season and required surgery to repair. The rehab has been slow but steady. Watson is on pace to be 100 percent by the time the 2024 season begins on Sept. 8, if not sooner.

Much has happened with the Browns since Watson was injured and now. Most notably, they signed quarterback Joe Flacco, chose not to re-sign Flacco, fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and replaced him with Ken Dorsey, and signed Jameis Winston to be Watson's backup.

Watson did not meet with reporters after the May 30 practice session. He threw mostly short and mid-range routes to the sideline and over the middle during individual and installation drills, but he did not participate in seven-on-seven. He threw tight spirals. He did not throw at maximum velocity, but he did hook up on a 40-yard deep route down the right sideline to Elijah Moore on a pass that had Dorsey smiling.

"You see him continue each day ramping it up a little bit more and more," Dorsey said after practice. "He threw the ball down the sideline, a vertical throw today, and that's one I hadn't seen from him a lot. We haven't pushed him to do it, so that was good to see.

"So I think the more he grows and feels comfortable with it, the more you'll start seeing those things get ramped up more and more. Part of that's just the mental side of things too, and that's OK. He can start really opening it up more and more because of the confidence in it."

Winston was with the first team offense in seven-on-seven. The 30-year-old first overall pick by the Buccaneers in the 2015 draft stands alongside Watson when Tyler Huntley lines up at quarterback.

Though Watson did not throw passes in 11-on-11, he took snaps and went through motions as if he were running the play without actually throwing the ball, including faking a handoff and pretending to throw the ball on play-action plays.

"I've seen intentional leadership of him taking mental reps like he's one of the best quarterbacks in this league," Winston said. "I've seen consistent growth and just him focusing on his shoulder routine, focusing on building that strength back and when he throws it, he spins it.

"It's challenging to have a presence when you're sitting back from afar watching, and he's done an incredible job just staying locked in, staying focused. I smile when he's communicating to the receivers in the back, communicating to the offensive linemen, talking protections because that's football and he's not missing a beat."

Watson is on a schedule of throwing every other day. Media availability during organized team activities is normally on Wednesday, but the schedule was adjusted this week just so reporters could witness Watson passing the ball.