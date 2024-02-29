'At the start it’s like playing with your idols' - Bobb

Oscar Bobb with his teammates

Manchester City forward Oscar Bobb says his breakthrough into the first-team this season "has been crazy" and likened it "to playing with your idols."

The 20-year-old Norway international has made 16 appearances for this City this term, with his last-minute Premier League winner at Newcastle one of two goals he has scored for Pep Guardiola's side.

"I came here at 16 and the dream was to become a part of the manager’s team and the first team at this club," he told BBC Sport. "I got that opportunity at the start of the season but I didn’t know what to expect in terms of opportunities, but I’m very happy with the last six months.

"I was quite nervous [on debut] but then again the team was winning and playing good football. Playing with these players, against top opposition, they make it so easy.

"They’ve brought me in and helped me settle. It gives you confidence on the pitch being with nice people."

Bobb made his first appearance for City in the final minute of the home win over Fulham at the beginning of September and has only missed out on the matchday squad twice in the Premier League this season.

Earlier this week, he rubberstamped his breakthrough into the side by signing a new five-year contract that will keep him in Manchester until the summer of 2029.

"I remember my first away trip, when Cole Palmer was still here, and I was nervous about where I was going to sit because I don’t want to sit in anyone’s seat," Bobb recalled. "Palmer said to me, ‘Bro why are you worried? They’re just normal people’ and over time I figured that out.

"At the start it’s like you’re playing with your idols. These guys have achieved everything in club football and I’m hoping, and dreaming, of being a part of it this season by winning something. We push for everything.

"I want to win something."