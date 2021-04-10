NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville paused by rain

Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway — the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 — has been paused due to rain.

The 500-lap race was set to take the green flag at 8 p.m. ET, but wet weather pushed the start back to 9:24 p.m. ET. Forty-three laps were then completed before NASCAR threw the red flag as the rain restarted. Denny Hamlin is credited with the lead, followed by Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

Coverage of the race can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Track-drying efforts are underway again.

RELATED: Leaderboard | Key story lines

This is the eighth points-paying event of the 2021 season and the Cup Series has seen seven different winners in as many races to open the campaign.

Logano, the Bristol Dirt Race winner, started from the pole position with Hamlin beside him on the front row. William Byron and Blaney made up Row 2. Reigning Cup Series champion and most recent Martinsville winner Chase Elliott fired off fifth with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in sixth. Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. was seventh.

Stage 1 of the race is set to finish on Lap 130. Stage 2 will end on Lap 260, and the scheduled end will be at Lap 500.

MORE: Suarez’s crew chief ejected

Rain also delayed the start of Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 and later halted the race after just 91 of its scheduled 250 laps. That race will resume Sunday at noon ET with coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.