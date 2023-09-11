Monday's Mets-Diamondbacks game delayed by rain, has new start time

The tarp covers the infield during a weather delay before the game at Citi Field. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The start of Monday night’s Mets game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch at Citi Field, was delayed due to inclement weather.

The Mets announced the game will now begin at 8:20 p.m.

New York was scheduled to start Jose Quintana to make his 10th start of the season. The left-hander has pitched to a 3.00 ERA (3.22 FIP) and a 1.259 WHIP over 54.0 innings this season.

Arizona had right-hander Zach Davies set to take the hill. The 30-year-old has pitched to a 6.81 ERA (4.54 FIP) with a 1.598 WHIP in 71.1 innings over 15 stars this year.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was not in the starting lineup, but was available off the bench. Manager Buck Showalter said before the game the rookie catcher "is sore but he could play” after getting plunked in Sunday’s win at Minnesota.

Monday marks the return of Tommy Pham to Queens after the Mets traded him to the D-backs ahead of the trade deadline. In 33 games with Arizona, he has five home runs and 24 RBI and is batting .248 with a .740 OPS.

The 35-year-old outfielder had 10 homers and 36 RBI with a .268 average and an .820 OPS in 79 games with the Mets before being dealt with cash for Jeremy Rodriguez, a 17-year-old infielder.

Prior to the start of Monday's game, the Mets will hold a ceremony to honor the memory and victims of those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001 and from injuries sustained in responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center.

