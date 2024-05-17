The start of Klopp's last dance

[Getty Images]

It will be the start of Jurgen Klopp's last dance on his farewell tour when he holds his final pre-match news conference as Liverpool boss on Friday.

Klopp is speaking at about 10:00 BST before he brings the curtain down on his time at Anfield against Wolves on Sunday.

The hope was the match could have been a title-winning send-off for the German, but those dreams disappeared during a poor run of recent results.

Instead, the game is expected to be an emotionally charged farewell for Klopp, who has elevated himself to hero status at Liverpool.

Klopp took over the Merseysiders in October 2015 and, since then, has combined his natural charisma and charm with the type of success that has meant he has captured the hearts and minds of Reds fans.

He has guided the Anfield club to victory in the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and Super Cup during his stint in charge and supporters will have the chance to show their gratitude for his exploits on Sunday.