INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The start of the Indianapolis 500 has been delayed as a severe thunderstorm passes through the area.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is scheduled to take place Sunday with the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
The field for the 108th Indianapolis 500 features eight former winners and a fifth driver attempting to race both the 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day.
The suspensions come after two Team Penske drivers were disqualified from the season-opening race in St. Petersburg.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
Kim Van Gundy's obituary only said she died 'unexpectedly.'
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
Clark has her first WNBA win, thanks to her first WNBA dagger.
Until Saturday, a kicker was the only position that hadn't been drafted from Alabama since Saban took over as the team's coach.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
James declared for the NBA Draft in April, but maintained his NCAA eligibility and entered the transfer portal.
After a month of play, four AL Central teams are above .500, a distinction no other division in baseball can claim.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
