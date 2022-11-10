Start Greg Dulcich with confidence this week

Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why the Denver tight end should be a bright spot against the Titans in week 10.

I enjoyed my Denver Broncos holiday in week nine, after watching them play five island games in eight weeks. Javonte Williams out for the year, Russell Wilson has not played well.

But Greg Dulcich is here to take a sad song and make it better. He's been really good in three starts. And he was excellent in the London game, got over 80% of the snaps. He's already gotten into the end zone.

He's a top 10 tight end going forward. I know the Denver defense is a respectable group, but when the Broncos look to throw, it's really only three guys. It's their two receivers and it's Dulcich.

I think he gets 8+ targets in this Tennessee game. Probably tight end 7 or tight end 8 this week. If somebody mistakenly dropped him on waivers, I hope you scooped him up. Greg Dulcich, welcome to the circle of trust for the rest of the season.

