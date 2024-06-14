Start of Friday's Yankees-Red Sox series opener delayed due to rain

The Yankees' series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night will not start on time due to rain.

First pitch was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. but the tarp remains on the field at Fenway Park and no updated start time has been announced just yet.

Young right-hander Luis Gil (8-1, 2.04 ERA) is expected to take the ball for New York when the game does eventually start, as he looks to continue his tremendous breakout rookie campaign.

He'll be opposed by righty Bryan Bello (6-3, 4.78 ERA), who lasted just 4.2 innings in his last outing against the Chicago White Sox and has struggled to the tune of a 5.26 ERA over his last seven starts.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo is in the Yankees' lineup batting cleanup as he makes his return to Boston after being traded to the Big Apple for a pair of prospects this offseason.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said pregame that Verdugo is playing right field and Juan Soto is sliding over to left field because of his familiarity with Fenway Park's dimensions.