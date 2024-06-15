Start to finish: Dominant pitching, active offense leads to Adrian's 12-0 rout of Worthington

Jun. 14—WORTHINGTON — Runs came early and often for the Adrian Post 32 senior legion baseball team in its 12-0 shutout of Worthington Thursday.

Along with active hitting throughout the contest from Adrian came dominant pitching to keep the Worthington Post 5 offense at bay.

Starter Keagan Polzine went the distance, going seven innings and striking out a whopping 16 Worthington batters while allowing only four hits.

The recent Adrian High School grad was a big reason why Adrian/Ellsworth's high school team made an impressive run in the Section 3A playoffs just a couple of weeks earlier.

"It's kind of the same thing we saw on the varsity playoffs, just a guy on the mound who had a mission and (was) working the strike zone and just wasn't going to let anybody get to him," said Adrian coach Sean Kallevig of Polzine.

All that led to Adrian's first win of the legion season to improve to a 1-1 record.

On the flipside, Worthington struggled throughout the game. The offense struggled to get much going and pitching woes plagued the team as wel. The loss dropped Worthington's record to 2-2.

Adrian's onslaught began right away with a run each in the top of the first and second.

In the top of the first, Adrian drew three-consecutive walks to load the bases. First baseman Jayden Russell then gounded out to first on a fielder's choce that scored Kyler Kunkel. It was a play that could've potentially been thrown home from Worthington to save that run from scoring.

After a bit of a shaky start to the inning, Worthington starter Cade Grimmius responded well, as a flyout and a strikeout ended the inning and limited the damage.

The top of the second inning looked a bit similar to the first, as Adrian again scored a run without getting a hit. The first two batters of the inning were each hit by a pitch and then Dana Weiss scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.

Adrian nearly scored a third run, but Moe Erdman was caught in a jam between third base and home and the Worthington defense was able to get the third out as a result.

Still, the early tone was set by Adrian, as the bats would later come alive as Worthington's pitching would continue to struggle.

"I mean, we couldn't throw strikes to start off with, you know, we got in a couple of tough spots," said Worthington coach Austin Nunez. "First inning there, we didn't throw it to the right base with a ground ball hit to third, guy's going home, we need to throw to home and get a double play there. (But) a run scores."

Despite some of those early mistakes, Worthington stayed in it through the first three innings, keeping the deficit at only two runs. But Adrian would begin to pull away more in the top of the fourth.

Three more walks in the fourth loaded the bases with one out before Russell hit a line drive and reached on an error. That play scored three Adrian runs for a 5-0 lead.

Grimmius was then pulled after four innings. He threw 93 pitches, struck out seven and gave up two earned runs and only one hit. But he also walked seven batters.

With Max Ostrem now pitching for Worthington, two more runs were scored by Adrian in the top of the sixth. Russell and Joe Rahe hit back-to-back singles and would both end up scoring.

"A lot of it was patience early on," Kallevig said on his team's hitting. "We were aggressive, just kind of patient working hitters counts, and then when we had a good pitch for us, we drove them, we took advantage of it or else we took the walk and we made sure we did smart things on the base paths."

In the top of the seventh, a Travis Weiss 3-RBI double, followed by bases-loaded walks drawn by Aiden Tweet and Erdman scored five more runs for Adrian to push its lead past double digits.

Polzine then ended the game emphatically in the bottom frame, striking out the side.

The Adrian bats totaled just six hits, but a lot of the scoring damage was done thanks to the team drawing 14 walks. Russell had two hits, while Travis and Dana Weiss, along with Rahe and Tweet, each got one.

Worthington meanwhile was led at the plate by Ostrem, who batted 2-of-3. He also pitched two innings and struck out five. Austin Gruis and Chase Byrne each got a hit in the game for Worthington as well.

The team will look to rebound off the tough loss on Monday against Marshall.

"We just got to come ready to go and that's what I told them, I said 'A loss like this sucks, it's your cross road rival really and you want to put up a better fight than we did,'" Nunez said. "But we'll learn from it, we'll bounce back. I have confidence in the guys and whatnot, so well bounce back."

Adrian 110 302 5 — 12 6 0

Worthington 000 000 0 — 0 4 3