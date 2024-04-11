Start Here: All eyes on Caitlin Clark
Women's college basketball star Caitlin Clark is expected to go first over all during what could be the WNBA's biggest draft ever.
Women's college basketball star Caitlin Clark is expected to go first over all during what could be the WNBA's biggest draft ever.
Clark will be the third player in program history to receive the honor.
Caitin Clark won’t be playing in the Masters anytime soon, but the marks she set during her run through the women’s NCAA tournament have inspired the green jackets who run Augusta.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
When your name is Caitlin Clark, people are going to go there.
Ice Cube sees the BIG3 as an offseason alternative for WNBA players to make money, instead of traveling overseas.
There are plenty of compelling stories and charismatic players in men's college basketball this season. But household names? Not so much.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Clark and Bueckers have been the centers of attention since stepping foot on their respective campuses. They may have to go through each other to win it all this year.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
Clark's record-breaking season has transcended college basketball, but there are several deserving candidates this season.
Here's what you need to know ahead of an NCAA tournament that's loaded with more stars than ever before.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss Scott Drew being a top candidate at Kentucky, the possibility of a college football super league, the Kalen DeBoer era for Alabama football, and Deion Sanders recruiting methods
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.