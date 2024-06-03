Who should start for England vs Bosnia in Euro 2024 audition - Cole Palmer, Joe Gomez, Ollie Watkins?

(Getty Images)

England have just two matches this week before Euro 2024 is upon them - with Gareth Southgate still needing to refine his squad and decide which seven he is going to cut from his preliminary group.

The first of those warm-up friendlies takes place on Monday night with the Three Lions in action against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a host of absentees meaning spots are definitely up for grabs if players impress when handed the chance to start.

But who should get the nod?

With Jordan Pickford an automatic choice in goal, the three behind him are not just vying for two plane tickets, but the right to be his go-to backup in-tournament. In defence, the alternatives at full-back must be decided, especially on the left given Luke Shaw’s ongoing injury issue, while four centre-backs in the squad tally just seven caps between them, with two as yet untested.

Further forward, Southgate must choose whether he wants to see Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold in midfield dovetailing with Declan Rice before the tournament starts, or if it’s more important to give other fringe options a chance to succeed and earn a place in the squad, while the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze will be hoping for a go with Anthony Gordon currently out with an injury. Competition for places in the wide areas of attack are fierce - and then there’s the Harry Kane understudy to fully decide on.

It’s a lot for Southgate to still unravel and Monday night’s lineup is a crucial one. Here are the views of the Independent’s sports desk on who should be handed a start:

Richard Jolly: Ramsdale; Trippier, Guehi, Branthwaite, Gomez; Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Jones; Palmer, Watkins, Eze.

Largely dictated by who needs a game - Aaron Ramsdale - or needs testing in a position - Joe Gomez at left-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield - along with those competing for the last available places in the 26, such as Eberechi Eze and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Karl Matchett: Henderson; Konsa, Guehi, Branthwaite, Gomez; Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Jones; Palmer, Watkins, Eze.

I’m not sure there’s anything to be learned by starting Trippier, Gallagher et al at this stage so start those who have a spot to win or lose and see who impresses most. The “Bellingham” role in midfield is presumably James Maddison’s to go for so perhaps he simply starts, but Curtis Jones had a brilliant campaign until injury in March and might have the control and ball retention England need in certain situations. In attack, Cole Palmer simply must be given space to show his worth.

Cole Palmer has been excellent for Chelsea (The FA via Getty Images)

Alex Pattle: Ramsdale, Trippier, Guehi, Branthwaite, Gomez; Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Jones; Palmer, Watkins, Eze.

As Rich said, the likes of Eze and Branthwaite need a chance to make their claim for a place in the final 26. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold and Gomez should probably get the game time to test their adeptness positionally. In Palmer’s case, a star showing may even push him into the starting XI, and he has more than earned the opportunity for that audition. At worst, a fine performance keeps up Palmer’s momentum and confidence for when he’s called off the bench – possibly in a moment of real need.

Harry Latham-Coyle: Ramsdale; Gomez, Guehi, Branthwaite, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gallagher; Palmer, Watkins, Eze.

It feels like Kieran Trippier may need to start the Euros on the left of England’s back four with Luke Shaw’s fitness very much in doubt, so this is a good chance to get him some time at the postion with the Newcatle full-back handed the captaincy on his home ground. It’s probably worthwhile seeing what a midfield without Declan Rice in it looks like, but Southgate may wait for the Iceland game to do so. Palmer and Eze cutting in off each flank should be fun, even if England could look a little narrow.

Joe Gomez and Kieran Trippier could start together - or be fighting for a single spot at full-back (Getty Images)

Andrew Georgeson: Pickford; Konsa, Dunk, Gomez, Tripper; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Wharton; Palmer, Eze, Watkins.

Lewis Dunk’s presence in the provisional squad is a little odd in the first place, considering the likes of Fikayo Tomori, or even Eric Dier, have been left at home. For that reason - alongside the absence of Harry Maguire and John Stones - I can only assume Southgate has a plan for him, albeit he will surely just be a stop-gap. A bit of a lose-lose scenario for Dunk, who will surely outrage social media if he puts a foot wrong tonight. The hipster favourite, but Southgate seems to be making all the right noises about Adam Wharton. If he is to have any involvement at Euro 2024, he probably has to feature and perform well in these friendlies.

Luke Baker: Pickford; Konsa, Guehi, Branthwaite, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Maddison; Palmer, Watkins, Eze.

I'd like to see a mixture of those competing for spots 22-26 in the squad and those who may be starters but playing in slightly unfamiliar positions given a run out over these final two friendlies. Kieran Trippier needs reps at left-back where he'll likely be forced to play against Serbia in the opener and the same applies to Alexander-Arnold playing alongside Rice in that midfield pivot. Given the brilliance of Foden and Bellingham, it feels like Cole Palmer may be playing off the right more often during this Euros, so I've given him the start there and then the likes of Marc Guehi, Ollie Watkins and James Maddison have a chance to lock down a place in the final 26 - and I think all three will.

Lawrence Ostlere: Ramsdale; Gomez, Guehi, Branthwaite, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Wharton, Gallagher; Eze, Watkins, Palmer.

I’d like to see Trent Alexander-Arnold tried in the holding role, which might be one solution to freeing up Declan Rice to play more box-to-box once the tournament comes around. Aaron Ramsdale and Marc Guehi need minutes, while Eberechi Eze and Jarrad Branthwaite deserve the chance to earn their places on the plane. Cole Palmer hasn’t yet played for England this year and he would add much-needed quality to a largely fringe starting line-up – it would not be ideal preparation to lose on the eve of the Euros, even if it is just a friendly.