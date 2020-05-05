Start your engines: NASCAR Heat 5 Coming to PlayStation4, Xbox One & PC

The Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, the video game Officially Licensed by NASCAR, will launch on Tuesday, July 7, for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, and PC via Steam, with the Standard Edition launching on July 10th. To mark the announcement, NASCAR Heat 5’s debut trailer has been released. Entitled ‘Refuse to Lose,’ it is narrated by legendary NASCAR sportscaster Ken Squier and features the cars currently driven by the game’s cover star Chase Elliott, 2019 NASCAR Cup Series™ Champion Kyle Busch and 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick.

Developed in-house at 704Games, NASCAR Heat 5 will be published by Motorsport Games, the video game company dedicated to the integration of racing game development and esports. The game features all the official teams, cars and drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™, and Xtreme Dirt Series. Race at 34 authentic tracks from across North America in single player, two-player split screen multiplayer, and online multiplayer for up to 40 players.

Motorsport Games has also announced that the Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, available for pre-order now, will sport exclusive content featuring Tony Stewart. This will include the ability to have the NASCAR Hall of Famer as your in-game spotter, an exclusive Career contract offer from Stewart-Haas Racing, classic Tony Stewart paint schemes, the NASCAR Heat 5 Season Pass (containing four DLC packs) and in-game cash to kick-start your own team.

NASCAR Heat 5 is the definitive NASCAR video game experience, building on the foundations of the previous games with a host of gameplay additions and enhancements. The immersive Career Mode, now with improved statistics, lets you either work your way through the various series until you reach the NASCAR Cup Series, or start at the top for your favorite team. Meanwhile, the new Testing Mode allows you to perfect your car set-up for every track and hone your racing line.

With online racing support for up to 40 players, NASCAR Heat 5 is perfect for esports. The official eNASCAR Heat Pro League will race with NASCAR Heat 5 later this year.

More information about NASCAR Heat 5 will be revealed in the run up to release on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. To make sure you stay up to date with the latest news, follow NASCAR Heat on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.