'Start here, end here.' Cathedral opens 2023 at Lucas Oil with blowout. Hopes to be back.

The Cathedral Fighting Irish are far from a finished product, but Friday night during the 2023 Horseshoe Classic the state’s second-ranked Class 6A football team showed just how dangerous it could be by late October.

Opening their season inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the second time in six seasons, the 14-time state champion Irish got started with a special teams touchdown off a Lafayette Jeff botched punt snap before their offense got going en route to a lopsided 55-14 victory.

The Irish (1-0) led the Bronchos 35-0 by halftime, which initiated a mercy-rule running clock for the second half. Meanwhile, Colorado-bound quarterback Danny O’Neil rushed for a 67-yard touchdown and later connected with Miami (Ohio) recruit Zach Meeks for a 32-yard score to put the game out of reach in the first 13 minutes.

“The message all week has been start here, end here, so to come out here and compete the way we did, have some of our best players make big plays like they did, it’s super promising for the rest of this season,” said O’Neil, who sat the second half after completing 8-of-11 pass attempts for 99 yards. The senior rushed for 64 yards on five carries.

“All offseason, it’s been a mission to get bigger, faster, stronger. We lost some talent, but the guys we have back and the young guys, they may be even more talented.”

Senior Jackson Weingart put Cathedral up first with a fumble recovery in the end zone after a high snap foiled the Bronchos’ punt attempt early in the first quarter.

Cathedral was forced to punt on their game-opening possession and turned the ball over on downs during its ensuing drive, but despite five penalties for negative-40 yards, the Irish course corrected quickly.

“I think there are plenty of things we can work on as a team to get better. We need to be more disciplined. We need to temper our enthusiasm at times after good plays. At the same time, there were some pretty remarkable plays out there by some guys that were special,” Cathedral coach Bill Pebbles said. “Some guys stepped up big time.”

A 67-yard, 11-play drive capped by junior Jalen Bonds’ first of two rushing touchdowns pushed the margin to 28-0 midway through the second quarter.

Bonds broke free for a 23-yard rushing score in the first half’s final 3:53 before finishing with 54 yards on five carries. Desare Thomas paced Cathedral’s backfield with a 76-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, finishing with 102 yards on five carries.

Sophomore Levi Link added a 50-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter, as Cathedral rotated in their backups on both sides of the ball.

Cathedral amassed 285 rushing yards and passed for 112 overall, while limiting 6A No. 12 Lafayette Jeff to 92 total offensive yards by halftime.

“The defense and the special teams set the tone for the game,” Pebbles said. “Offense kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times early, but the offense, obviously, caught fire late in the game.”

Sophomore Michael Pugh recorded a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against Bronchos’ quarterback Lance Crowder, who went 9 of 16 for 67 yards. The Irish sacked Crowder twice.

“They set the tone of the game with the first score on the punt, and then, obviously, Pugh had a heck of a play,” Pebbles said. “He’s a second unit guy, but to tip the ball to himself and tiptoe down the sideline like that, it was neat to watch a young kid, a sophomore that doesn’t have a lot of experience, do that.”

Cathedral is two years removed from its last state title run and lost to Center Grove, 33-10, at semistate last season. The Irish were repeat state champions in 2020-21.

“It’s special any time you’re in here,” Pebbles said. “It’s a great experience. Now, do we want to come back? Absolutely. But I think we have a long way to go before we can worry about that. We just have to worry about getting better each week and for Brownsburg this week.”

Cathedral 55, Lafayette Jeff 14

Lafayette Jeff 0 0 7 7 -- 14

Cathedral 14 21 13 7 -- 55

C – Jackson Weingart fumble recovery (Van Krisiloff kick)

C – Danny O’Neil 67 run (Krisiloff kick)

C – Zach Meeks 32 pass from O’Neil (Krisiloff kick)

C – Jalen Bonds 6 run (Krisiloff kick)

C – Bonds 23 run (Krisiloff kick)

LJ – Lance Crowder 36 run (J. Garrido kick)

C – Desare Thomas 76 run (Krisiloff kick)

C – Michael Pugh 47 interception return (kick failed)

LJ – DJ Young 70 pass from Xzavier Stivers (Garrido kick)

C – Levi Link 50run (Chase Mong kick)

Rushing – Lafayette Jeff: Crowder 14-101, JK Powers 11-44, Desman Deshazer 1-5, Stivers 1-4, Terrell Irons 1-(minus-1), Andre Fancher; Cathedral: Thomas 5-102, O'Neil 5-64, Bonds 5-54, Link 1-50, Team 1-9, Colin Ayers 3-3, Mike Uremovich 1-3.

Passing – Lafayette Jeff: Crowder 9-16-1 67, Stivers 3-4-0 85; Cathedral: O'Neil 8-11-0 99, Cameron Koers 1-2-0 (minus-3).

Receiving – Lafayette Jeff: Young 7-100, Irons 2-33, Angelo Hausmanis 1-8, Bryce Vanosteran 1-7, Powers 1-4; Cathedral: Keith Long 4-52, Meeks 3-53, Devaughn Slaughter 2-3, Thomas 1-4.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football: Cathedral blows out Lafayette Jeff