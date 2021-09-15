Start 'Em, Sit 'Em RB, TE for Week 2 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Adam Rank shares his start and sits for wide receivers and tight ends for Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
In a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry talks with Mark Schofield of the Touchdown Wire about why Patriots QB Mac Jones has a brighter future than Jets QB Zach Wilson.
Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffers broken foot in practice, out indefinitely
The Chargers offensive line could be in position for another strong performance.
Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. misses practice Wednesday because of an injured toe.
The Saints had eight players miss practice Wednesday. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand), linebacker Kwon Alexander (elbow) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) were among those sitting out. Center Erik McCoy (calf) also did not practice. He played only five snaps Sunday before his injury. Cesar Ruiz moved to center after McCoy’s injury, but the Saints [more]
Taking a look at where the experts have the Colts in the power rankings entering Week 2.
Rookie quarterback Justin Fields scored a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut proving that he's ready for more playing time.
The 2021 90-man Browns roster had a lot of talent and some that were cut loose continue to find homes including an OLman to the Bears today:
The #49ers added some depth to their backfield with a former Ravens running back.
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
News about injuries at practice usually involves players, but that wasn’t the case at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field during the session. Lett suffered an apparent right leg injury and the severity of it is unknown at this point. Lett [more]
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.
When the Ravens suffered a run of injuries at running back, they signed Trenton Cannon to give them some depth at the position. They subsequently signed Latavius Murray, Le'Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman, which led to Cannon getting waived on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Cannon found a new home with another team dealing with injuries in [more]
11 waiver-wire targets in fantasy football for Week 2.
The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster
Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship posts hilarious picture with Seattle WR DK Metcalf