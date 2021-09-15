Start 'Em, Sit 'Em QBs, WRs for Week 2 NFL Fantasy Live
NFL Network's Adam Rank shares his quarterback and wide receiver starts and sits for Week 2.
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
News about injuries at practice usually involves players, but that wasn’t the case at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field during the session. Lett suffered an apparent right leg injury and the severity of it is unknown at this point. Lett [more]
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
When the Ravens suffered a run of injuries at running back, they signed Trenton Cannon to give them some depth at the position. They subsequently signed Latavius Murray, Le'Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman, which led to Cannon getting waived on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Cannon found a new home with another team dealing with injuries in [more]
Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship posts hilarious picture with Seattle WR DK Metcalf
11 waiver-wire targets in fantasy football for Week 2.
Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but there's enough sample size to indicate a way to stop his excellence.
There will be plenty of overreaction after a wild Week 1. It's the perfect time to take advantage of some panic by opposing fantasy managers.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
Two starters from the 2020 Browns found new homes on Tuesday of Week 2 of the NFL season:
Steve Belichick waxed poetic about his coaching philosophies, which led him to a story about an important conversation with Nelson Agholor.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning didn't initially see eye to eye with his old rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, when it comes to the NFL's new jersey number rule, but one play in Monday night's game seems to have changed his opinion.
Brian Bosworth said one of the risks is in the potential that mammoth, six-figure endorsement deals can cause dissension inside of locker rooms.
What coach would scare you the most as a Notre Dame fan if USC were to hire them?
Among the many twists and turns that Monday night’s game took before ending with Derek Carr‘s touchdown pass to Zay Jones was the Raiders taking a delay of game penalty when they wanted to try a field goal on the previous play. On second down from the Baltimore 26-yard-line, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called [more]
Roster moves officially announced as the #49ers adjust to Week 1 injury issues.