Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Best fantasy football plays for Week 3

A slew of injuries to big names across the league last weekend left fantasy owners scrambling to fill holes left behind in their Week 3 lineups.

There’s no replacing the likes of Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley, but there’s still value to be found in players snagged off the waiver wire.

Here are the players you should have on your radar this week.

Quarterbacks

Start ’em

Fantasy owners who took a chance on Ryan Tannehill last week against the Jaguars were handsomely rewarded with a four-touchdown performance. Continue to ride the hot hand against the Vikings, whose defense was ravaged by injuries in Week 2…Mitchell Trubisky isn’t a name that jumps out as a fantasy asset, but he’s going up against a Falcons defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the league through the first two weeks…The Buccaneers’ offense will finally have both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin suiting up in the same game, just in time for a matchup against a Broncos team that will have trouble controlling the ball down so many offensive skill players.

Sit ’em

Nope, that’s not a typo. Deshaun Watson is one of the league’s best up-and-coming quarterbacks and a player capable of producing video game numbers on a weekly basis—just not this week. The Steelers’ defense is no joke and Watson has shown signs of missing top target DeAndre Hopkins…It’s been a rough start to the 2020 season for Carson Wentz. The Eagles’ quarterback is facing questions of his own abilities and not even a favorable matchup against the Bengals is enough to make up for the injury woes Philadelphia is having in its receiving corps…The Lions are hoping the return of Kenny Golladay provides a much-needed boost for their offense, and maybe it does. But better to wait and see how the group performs against a talented Cardinals defense before starting Matthew Stafford in your lineup.

Running backs

Start ’em

Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. TB)

Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. LAR)

Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. KC)

The Broncos’ skill position players are dropping like flies after they lost quarterback Drew Lock and wide receiver Courtland Sutton to long-term injuries last weekend. With fellow running back Phillip Lindsay listed as doubtful headed into the weekend, Melvin Gordon figures to be the focal point of the Broncos’ offense against Tampa Bay…The Bills ruled out rookie running back Zack Moss for Sunday with a toe injury, leaving most of the backfield touches to Devin Singletary. Averaging 4.5 yards per rush, Singletary could be in for a big performance against a Rams defense that ranks among the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed…Mark Ingram was expected to see his workload diminished by the presence of rookie J.K. Dobbins, but so far the veteran Raven has out-carried his first-year counterpart 19 touches to nine on the year.

Sit ’em

Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. CHI)

Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. WSH)

Ronald Jones, TB (at DEN)

The Falcons blew a 20-point lead against the Cowboys last week after trying to rely on Todd Gurley to churn out first downs and run out the clock. Gurley disappointed in that regard, accruing only 2.9 yards per carry on 21 attempts. Look for Atlanta to find ways to get other players involved even if they jump out to an early lead over the Bears…Both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt enjoyed excellent fantasy performances against the Bengals in Week 2, but they face a much stiffer challenge Sunday with Washington’s front seven in town. While Chubb can still be counted on to find the end zone, similar opportunities for Hunt will be few and far between…It’s taken only two weeks, but Ronald Jones is no longer the top dog in the Buccaneers’ backfield. Leonard Fournette out-carried and outproduced Jones in Week 2, putting the latter’s fantasy value in serious jeopardy.

Wide receivers

Start ’em

CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at SEA)

N’Keal Harry, NE (vs. LV)

Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (vs. DET)

CeeDee Lamb has been among the NFL’s most impressive rookies through the first two weeks of the season, leading all first-year players in receiving yards (165), targets (15) and receptions (11). The Seahawks have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers of any team in football, with four different receivers breaking 100 yards against them across their first two games. Even with the Cowboys’ loaded receiving corps, this is an enticing matchup…Julian Edelman may be the one coming off a 179-yard performance, but N’Keal Harry is tied with him for the Patriots’ lead in both targets (18) and receptions (13) through the team’s first two games. The Raiders’ secondary showed signs of cracking against the Panthers and Michael Thomas-less Saints…Arizona is down Christian Kirk on Sunday, leaving Larry Fitzgerald as the clear No. 2 option for Kyler Murray on Sunday. Detroit is once again expected to play without top cornerback Desmond Trufant, putting pressure on rookie Jeff Okudah to step up.

