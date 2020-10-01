Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Best fantasy football plays for Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 3 was not a good one for many fantasy players (besides Alvin Kamara owners), as several big-name players did not live up to expectations.

Well, the good news is that Week 4 is upon us, and a chance for redemption for many.

Here are the best plays in fantasy football this week.

Quarterbacks

Start 'em

Watson has been a middle-tier fantasy quarterback through three weeks of the season, but things are about to trend upward for the star passer real soon. After getting through the gauntlet of Kansas City, Baltimore and Pittsburgh to open the season, Watson has a favorable matchup against a Minnesota secondary that has let anyone get behind it. Through three weeks, Joe Burrow has proven he belongs on all rosters in fantasy football. Burrow has topped 20 points in all three outings this year, and the Jaguars have allowed the fifth-most points to opposing passers. Start Joey B. And lastly, Fitzpatrick just continues to get it done. This week, he faces a beat-up Seattle secondary that has allowed the most passing yards to quarterbacks this season. He might be the start of the week.

Sit 'em

Foles came off the bench in favor of Mitch Trubisky last week and shined, throwing for three touchdowns in the Bears' come from behind victory over the Falcons. Foles won't have that same luck against the Colts, who have hauled in a league-best six interceptions and have allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2020. Wentz has yet to find a rhythm in 2020, and despite facing an injured San Francisco team, has an unfavorable matchup this week down arguably his favorite target in Dallas Goedert. And while Brady may be the GOAT, he has a tough matchup against a Chargers defense that slowed down the high-powered Chiefs offense just two weeks ago.

Running backs

Start 'em

Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. CAR)

Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. TB)

Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. NYG)

It's completely fair to say that through three weeks, Drake has failed to live up to his lofty preseason expectations. However, the running back has a prime opportunity to bounce back against Carolina, a squad that has given up seven rushing touchdowns already this season and the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Ekeler has looked exceptional since Justin Herbert took over as QB, and will likely continue his strong start to the season with a favorable matchup against Tampa. And Henderson has put together back-to-back 20-point outings, clearly emerging as the best running back of the Rams' trio. Now, he has a favorable matchup against the lowly Giants defense.

Sit 'em

Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. WFT)

Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. BAL)

Leonard Fournette/Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. LAC)

Sunday's matchup between the Ravens and Washington Football Team features two running backs -- Ingram and Gibson -- that fantasy owners should absolutely leave on their bench this week. Ingram's glory from 2019 is well in the past with the addition of J.K. Dobbins and continued use of Gus Edwards, while Gibson is facing arguably the best defense in the NFL in Baltimore. Down in Tampa Bay, it's best to avoid both Fournette and RoJo until Bruce Arians figures out which running back is going to be a guy. So far, it doesn't look like he knows.

Wide receivers

Start 'em

Allen Lazard, GB (vs. ATL)

Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. DAL)

DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. SEA)

Lazard is coming off the best game of his young NFL career, hauling in six receptions and 146 yards on Sunday with Devante Adams sidelined. Lazard looks like a legit No. 2 wideout and has a favorable matchup this week in Atlanta. Beckham is no longer an every-week play -- especially in Cleveland's run-first offense -- but he's a must-start this week against a Dallas secondary that has had all kinds of issues covering pass-catchers thus far. And if there's any secondary worse than Dallas' thus far, it's Seattle's. Expecter Parker to have a big day.

Sit 'em

Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. BAL)

A.J. Green, CIN (vs. JAX)

D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. ARI)

McLaurin is the lone true offensive threat in an otherwise stagnant Washington attack, but the second-year wideout is facing a daunting task this week against Baltimore, arguably the best secondary in the NFL. A.J. Green's comeback tour has been nothing like he expected; he's a must-bench until he produces. And D.J. Moore has been one of the earliest flops of the draft thus far, averaging the third-most receptions on his team thus far.

