Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Best fantasy football plays for Week 6

It's officially Week 6, about that time when the contenders begin to separate from the pretenders.

With the fantasy football regular season nearing the halfway mark, it's time to either separate yourself from the pack or try to make up ground before it's too late.

Here are the players you should have on your radar this week.

Quarterbacks

Start 'em

Did you know that Ryan Fitzpatrick is the No. 7 quarterback in fantasy football? Well, he is and the ageless wonder also hasn't put up fewer than 20 points in any matchup since Week 1. With the New York Jets up next, Fitzpatrick should be due for another big afternoon...It hasn't been the typical start you'd expect from Matt Stafford, as the big-armed quarterback has yet to top 300 yards in any contest and has only gone one game without an interception this season. However, with the Jaguars on the docket and Detroit coming off a bye, this has all the makings of a big outing from the gun-slinger...Putting Kirk Cousins on the start 'em list is a recipe for failure. But with the winless Atlanta Falcons being Minnesota's next opponent, it's impossible to leave Captain Kirk off of this list. The Falcons are giving up the most points to opposing fantasy quarterbacks and have just fired their head coach.

Sit 'em

Teddy Bridgewater was a popular waiver-wire pickup one week ago, and the two-gloved signal-caller played well. However, don't expect Bridgewater's success in Week 5 to carry over to Week 6, as he faces a Chicago defense that is on 10 days of rest and coming off an impressive performance against Tom Brady and the Bucs...Joe Burrow had been a hot commodity as well a few weeks ago after a pair of impressive fantasy performances. However, the No.1 pick sure looked like a rookie last week against Baltimore, and now faces an Indianapolis defense that has allowed the least amount of fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks...Jimmy G was benched last week after one half against the Dolphins. That shouldn't happen in an important divisional game against the Rams this week, but Garoppolo can't be trusted fantasy-wise again until he puts together a complete performance.

Running Backs

Start 'em

If you're a fantasy owner who's been hoarding Alexander Mattison on your bench in case Dalvin Cook got hurt...you're in luck. Cook won't play this week for Minnesota with a groin injury, meaning it will be Mattison's show against a brutal Falcons defense. Mattison has impressed when given the lead role before, so it's fair to expect true RB1 numbers from the Vikings backup this weekend...No player has been as quietly good in fantasy this year as Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin. Despite only scoring one touchdown this season, he's had double-digit finishes (PPR) in four of his five games and is also averaging over five receptions per game. Keep Gaskin in the lineup this week against a sorry Jets team...Gibson has been a nice addition for the Washington Football team that desperately needs weapons. He's rushed for a touchdown in three of the team's last four games and caught a season-high five receptions last week in the loss to the Rams. With the lowly Giants coming up, Sunday has the chance for Gibson to have another breakout game.

Sit 'em

Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. IND)

Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. PHI)

Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. NE)

The return of Joe Mixon was a relief for fantasy owners in Week 4, when the Bengals running back finally put together a breakout fantasy performance. Last week was a return to reality, however, as he rushed for just 59 yards on 24 carries. Yikes. Now, he faces an Indianapolis defense that owners should think twice about before keeping Mixon in their lineup...Mark Ingram rushed for over 1,000 yards for Baltimore a season ago, but the veteran rusher has had an abysmal start to 2020. It's not just Ingram, however, no running back in Baltimore has gotten enough carries to warrant legit fantasy consideration. Baltimore runs the ball better than any team in the league, but they don't have one back owners can 'truss' right now. Weird...Melvin Gordon already had a tough matchup entering the week against a stout Patriots defense against running backs. Now, Gordon might not even be active after a DUI arrest earlier this week. Yeah, uh, keep Gordon on your bench.

