Start Denver’s Courtland Sutton against the Raiders in week 11
Yahoo Sports’ Dalton Del Don explains why the Broncos WR should get a boost if Jerry Jeudy sees limited action in week 11.
Yahoo Sports’ Dalton Del Don explains why the Broncos WR should get a boost if Jerry Jeudy sees limited action in week 11.
Miami is getting closer to a top-five spot.
Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a win over Andrey Rublev.
Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open, after he was deported last January over his vaccine status.
Three of the Panthers' projected defensive starters for Week 11 missed practice on Wednesday.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt Ryan is our starting quarterback,” [more]
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus knows Taco Charlton from their time together with the Cowboys.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]