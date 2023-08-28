Who will start for Arkansas football vs. WCU? Week 1 depth chart revealed
Arkansas football has released the depth chart for its Week 1 game vs. Western Carolina.
The Razorbacks and Catamounts kick off the 2023 season on Saturday (3:00 p.m. CT, ESPN+). There are few surprises among the starters, with position battles still ongoing at left tackle and linebacker.
Here's a look at who should take the opening snaps of the season for Arkansas. Starters are listed first, followed by their subsequent backups in the order provided by the Razorbacks.
Offense
Quarterback: KJ Jefferson, Jacolby Criswell, Cade Fortin
Running back: Rocket Sanders, AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson
Wide receiver: Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden
Wide receiver: Isaac TeSlaa, Davion Dozier, Dazmin James
Wide receiver: Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson
Tight end: Luke Hasz, Francis Sherman, Nathan Bax or Ty Washington or Var'keyes Gumms
Left tackle: Andrew Chamblee or Devon Manuel
Left guard: Brady Latham, Josh Street
Center: Beaux Limmer, Amaury Wiggins
Right guard: Josh Braun, Ty'Kieast Crawford
Right tackle: Patrick Kutas, E'Marion Harris
Defense
Defensive end: Landon Jackson, Josh Morgan III, Jashaud Stewart
Defensive tackle: Taurean Carter, Keivie Rose
Defensive tackle: Eric Gregory, Cameron Ball, Anthony Booker Jr.
Defensive end: Trajan Jeffcoat, Zach Williams
Linebacker: Chris Paul Jr. or Jaheim Thomas, Brooks Both
Linebacker: Jordan Crook, Brad Spencer
Cornerback: Dwight McGlothern, La'Darrius Bishop or Kee'yon Stewart
'Hog' nickelback: Lorando Johnson, TJ Metcalf, Jaylen Lewis
Safety: Alfahiym Walcott, Malik Chavis
Safety: Hudson Clark or Jayden Johnson
Cornerback: Jaheim Singletary, Jaylon Braxton or Kee'yon Stewart
