Who should start for Alabama football at QB vs. Ole Miss? Nick Saban will decide this week

Alabama football seems to gain more questions than answers at quarterback the more games that are played.

Just when Tyler Buchner finally got his shot, he ended up getting benched for Ty Simpson after the offense couldn't move the ball much at all. It didn't improve much with Simpson either, but the group did score two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Jalen Milroe didn't play at all after starting the first two games. No. 10 Alabama went on to beat USF 17-3 after being favored by more than 30 points entering the game.

Nick Saban was asked postgame why Buchner and Simpson played over Milroe.

"I think that's an internal team thing," Saban said. "I think everybody has the opportunity to respond in the right way when things don't go exactly like you want them to. We play the guys who practice the best all week long."

And the bigger question: Who's going to be the quarterback moving forward? Saban provided an answer to that without providing an answer in his opening after the USF win.

"We're going to evaluate the quarterbacks who played today and evaluate Jalen Milroe in terms of how he played and decide this week who gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive team, and that's the way we will go," Saban said.

Against USF, Buchner completed 5 of 14 passes (36%) for 34 yards, zero touchdowns and no interceptions. Simpson then went 5-for-9 (56%) for 73 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions to go with a one-yard rushing score.

Milroe in the first two games completed 27 of 45 attempts (60%) for 449 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.

Milroe didn't play but was seen celebrating with his teammates when they scored.

"He did a great job," Saban said. "He really has been supportive of his teammates. I was happy to see that. Hopefully we will hold our lessons from the experiences that we have and move forward in a positive way."

