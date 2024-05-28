Stars visit the Oilers with 2-1 series lead

Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -125, Stars +104; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Stars lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Stars won 5-3 in the last meeting. Jason Robertson led the Stars with three goals.

Edmonton has a 49-27-6 record overall and a 32-11-5 record in home games. The Oilers have given up 236 goals while scoring 292 for a +56 scoring differential.

Dallas is 52-21-9 overall and 32-11-5 in road games. The Stars have a +62 scoring differential, with 294 total goals scored and 232 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 54 goals and 23 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has scored four goals with nine assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 27 goals and 40 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.