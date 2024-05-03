Stars on the verge of winning first-round playoff series

DALLAS, TX - MAY 01: Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) gets high fives from his teammates after scoring a goal during game five of the Western Conference First Round between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights on May 1, 2024 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars will try to wrap up a playoff series with a victory Friday night.

The Stars regained momentum after losing the first two games against Vegas at home.

They won Game 5 at home Wednesday and can finish things off with a win on the road.

But the Golden Knights are defending the Stanley Cup and have been a challenge for the Stars.

If Dallas can win this series, it sets them up well in their quest for a championship.

"It's more like a final or a conference final. That we've jumped out of right out of regular season play. And we recognize that. Like if we can get through this, we're going to be tougher, more weathered and better for it," said Stars Coach Pete DeBoer.

Game 6 starts at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas.

If the series goes to a Game 7, it would be Sunday at the American Airlines Center.