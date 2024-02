SAG Awards

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. It was a who’s who of Hollywood as the event brought some of the biggest stars from many genres of entertainment.

Jennifer Aniston

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shari Belafonte

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Pedro Pascal

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Anthony Carrigan

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Meryl Streep

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ali Wong

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

John Lithgow

. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fran Drescher

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

: Robert De Niro

. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sterling K. Brown

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brie Larson

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

John Lithgow

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Melissa McCarthy

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson and Ciara

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Omar Sy

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rhea Perlman

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jason Sudeikis

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jason Sudeikis

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

: Louisa Jacobson

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Emma Stone

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Casey Affleck

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

) Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

'Modern Family' cast

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Steven Yeun

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Oliver Platt

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cast of 'The Bear'

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire