Stars' Tanner Kero stretchered off ice after scary, dirty hit

Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·1 min read
It’s been a terrifying week, broadly speaking, and things took a turn for the worse during Saturday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks.

Stars forward Tanner Kero was stretchered off the ice during the first period of the contest after taking a hit from Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly. Kero simply didn’t see Connolly coming while anticipating a pass and hit the ice with violent force.

Tanner Kero had to be stretchered off the ice after being on the receiving end of a dirty hit.
Tanner Kero was taken to the hospital after being hit illegally.

Considering Kero hadn’t touched the puck for several seconds, it certainly could be considered a dirty play by Connolly, who received a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit.

Here is the play in question and we don’t necessarily recommend watching it.

Shortly after leaving the game, the Stars stated that Kero was conscious and was being transported to a local hospital.

You simply never want to see incidents like these.

