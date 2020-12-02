Stars, Studs, and Duds, Week 12: Saints vs. Broncos standouts

Who stood out the most in Week 12’s road win for the New Orleans Saints? The Denver Broncos were beaten badly in their own building by a dominant performance from the Saints defense, but the offense won enough reps of their own against the Broncos to pour on the points.

Here are my picks for this week’s Stars, Studs, and Duds:

STAR | RB Latavius Murray

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Murray put on his hard hat for the second half, hammering and pile driving his Broncos opponents to the tune of 124 rushing yards with just 19 attempts. An impressive 35.5% of those yards (44) came after first contact with a defender, showcasing his ability to dish out hits as well as he takes them. He isn’t the flashiest or must elusive runner in the NFL, but Murray is a terrific battering ram, and his performance behind the aggressive Saints offensive line (fielding multiple backups) should feel encouraging as we move deeper into winter.

STAR | DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

No Saints defender was targeted more often in courage than Gardner-Johnson, who denied a completion on each of the three passes thrown his way -- picking off one of them for the second interception of his career. The versatile safety-nickel corner hybrid also deflected a pass lobbed to Broncos tight end Noah Fant, one of the best all-around athletes in the NFL (and who outsizes Gardner-Johnson by five inches and 40 pounds).

STUD | LB Demario Davis

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Pro Football Focus charting credited Davis with the team lead in stops (7), constituting tackles for a loss for the offense -- not necessarily a loss of yards, so much as a failure to even come close to converting a down. And the tape proves Davis was all over the field for the Saints, correctly reading the opposing play designs and flowing to the ball. He also didn’t hesitate to take on bigger Broncos blockers in the trenches, at times setting teammates up for big stops of their own by rocking an offensive lineman off his spot.

STUD | TE Adam Trautman

(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Does any player make the most of their lone target each week than Trautman? The big rookie caught a dump-off pass behind the line of scrimmage and surged forwards for an 8-yard gain, though he totaled 12 yards after the catch on the play, dragging a poor Broncos defender with him all the way. Trautman also showed up in the run game as a blocker, often leaning on his bigger opponents and clearing the way for Murray’s big day.

DUD | QB Taysom Hill

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Saints coach Sean Payton took the heat for Hill’s rough day in the office, saying that he was in his quarterback’s ear throughout the game urging him not to take risks and avoid turning the ball over. And Hill still got dinged for an interception off a deflected pass recovered by Denver. Despite Payton’s cautious postgame explanation, the hesitancy Hill showed in the pocket and too-slow processing is concerning. If he busts as a quarterback, it will be because of those flaws.

DUD | OG Cesar Ruiz

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

A rough rookie season for the first-round pick has continued. Ruiz was the only Saints offensive lineman with multiple pressures allowed against the Broncos, per PFF, and the Saints averaged just 3.4 yards per carry on runs behind him (lowest on the team). Maybe a real offseason of work at his natural position at center will be good for him, but so far he hasn’t outplayed Larry Warford, who the Saints cut to make room for him.