Stars, Studs, and Duds from Saints’ Week 1 win vs. Packers

Who stood out the most for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 1 upset of the Green Bay Packers — for good and bad? Well, to start with, there were many more positives than negatives. So much so that I’m adding a category to the usual “Studs and Duds” list to highlight the game’s best performers.

So let’s dig in. Here are your Week 1 Saints Stars, Studs, and Duds:

Star: QB Jameis Winston

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) stands on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This is obvious. Winston was near-perfect in the red zone (a bogus penalty bailed him out of a deflection-turned-interception) and forced Green Bay to defend every blade of grass with his live arm and sharp football mind. He wasn't fooled by the smoke and mirrors their defense threw at him. If he can play like this every week, the Saints are going to the playoffs.

Star: C Cesar Ruiz

New Orleans Saints center Nick Easton and center Cesar Ruiz got through drills during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, pool)

Let's give Ruiz his flowers. He's spent a year and a half focused on lining up at right guard, only to get moved back to his college position at a moment's notice. And he was flawless. The Saints didn't have any botched exchanges or off-target snaps, or even much pressure in Winston's face. You wouldn't have known the Saints had a change at center if you weren't told. It's really encouraging considering how poorly he played as a rookie and how much he improved in preseason. His arrow is continuing to trend up.

Stud: TE Juwan Johnson

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Every catch Johnson made was worthy of a highlight reel. It started with his designed screen on fourth-and-7, on which he followed his blocker to weave through the Green Bay defense for a critical conversion. Then he caught an acrobatic touchdown up above the rim. Then he did it again a few minutes later, getting open without a single defender within five yards of him. He could be a special player if his rapport with Winston is real.

Stud: QB/TE Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Let's talk about how big it was of Taysom Hill to seamlessly go back to his versatile role as a blocker, receiver, and runner. He took his loss in the quarterbacks competition on the chin and chose to be a good teammate doing whatever's asked of him. That included throwing some key blocks for Alvin Kamara and converting a pair of big third downs, once as a runner and again as a passer. He may not have put together a big stat line, but Hill's presence was felt throughout the game as a positive.

Dud: TE Adam Trautman

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman can't make the reception on a pass as he is defended by Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes, back right, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

It was a really disappointing game for Trautman. He dropped two passes, one of them likely a touchdown, and hasn't lived up to the offseason hype. It makes sense that the Saints spent so much time developing Johnson for a pass-catching role at tight end this summer given Trautman's slow start. The good news is that there's room for both of them to coexist, and Trautman is already an impactful blocker. He's got time and opportunities ahead of him to rebuild his confidence as a receiver.

Dud: CB Desmond Trufant

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 8: Desmond Trufant #21 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

I'm probably being too critical of Trufant here, but it really speaks to how well the team played as a whole. Their weaknesses were so few and very far between. He got beat on a few routes and was out of position on some plays, leading to modest gains by the Packers offense, but he wasn't even expecting to play. A past-his-prime veteran getting pushed into a game against Davante Adams could do much worse, so let's not be too hard on Trufant.

